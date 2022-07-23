Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 41a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 6, Problem 41a

The visible emission lines observed by Balmer all involved nf = 2. (a) Which of the following is the best explanation of why the lines with nf = 3 are not observed in the visible portion of the spectrum: (i) Transitions to nf = 3 are not allowed to happen, (ii) transitions to nf = 3 emit photons in the infrared portion of the spectrum, (iii) transitions to nf = 3 emit photons in the ultraviolet portion of the spectrum, or (iv) transitions to nf = 3 emit photons that are at exactly the same wavelengths as those to nf = 2.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone in this example, we're told that Lehman was able to see emission lines with the first energy level in the ultraviolet region of our electromagnetic spectrum. Why is the final energy level being the second energy level? Not observed. We should recall that an emission line for a Lineman series that has a final energy level equal to two will occur on the visible light spectrum. And then we're going to recall that the final energy level Being equal to three for our mission line corresponds to a passion series where we are emitting infrared light or rather infrared emission lines. And then as given in the prompt, when we have the final energy level being one, we have a Lineman series where we are emitting ultraviolet emission lines. So to complete this example based on what we've recalled below, we would recognize that choice A is the best choice to complete this example due to the fact that we stated that when our final energy level is to we have but we would recognize as our Balmer series which lies in the visible light portion of our electromagnetic spectrum. So A is our final choice to complete this example. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Is energy emitted or absorbed when the following electronic transitions occur in hydrogen? (b) from an orbit of radius 0.846 nm to one of radius 0.212 nm

1575
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether energy is emitted or absorbed when the following electronic transitions occur in hydrogen: (a) from n = 2 to n = 3

752
views
Textbook Question

(a) Using Equation 6.5, calculate the energy of an electron in the hydrogen atom when n = 3 and when n = 6. Calculate the wavelength of the radiation released when an electron moves from n = 6 to n = 3. when n = 6

901
views
Textbook Question

The visible emission lines observed by Balmer all involved nf = 2. (b) Calculate the wavelengths of the first three lines in the Balmer series—those for which ni = 3, 4, and 5—and identify these lines in the emission spectrum shown in Figure 6.11.

1280
views
Textbook Question

The Lyman series of emission lines of the hydrogen atom are those for which nf = 1. (a) Determine the region of the electromagnetic spectrum in which the lines of the Lyman series are observed.

657
views
Textbook Question

The Lyman series of emission lines of the hydrogen atom are those for which nf = 1. (b) Calculate the wavelengths of the first three lines in the Lyman series—those for which ni = 2, 3, and 4.

2645
views