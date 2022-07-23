In January 2006, the New Horizons space probe was launched from Earth with the mission to perform a flyby study of Pluto. The arrival at the dwarf planet was estimated to happen after nine years, in 2015. The distance between Earth and Pluto varies depending on the location of the planets in their orbits, but at their closest, the distance is 4.2 billion kilometers (2.6 billion miles). Calculate the minimum amount of time it takes for a transmitted signal from Pluto to reach the Earth.
If a sample of calcium chloride is introduced into a nonluminous flame, the color of the flame turns to orange (“flame test”). The light is emitted because calcium atoms become excited; their return to the ground state results in light emission. (c) Calculate the energy gap between the excited and ground states for the calcium atom.
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Key Concepts
Energy Levels in Atoms
Flame Test
Energy Calculation
Consider the two waves shown here, which we will consider to represent two electromagnetic radiations: (b) What is the frequency of wave A?
Certain elements emit light of a specific wavelength when they are burned or heated in a non-luminous flame. Historically, chemists used such emission wavelengths to determine whether specific elements were present in a sample. Some characteristic wavelengths for a few of the elements are given in the following table: Ag 328.1 nm Fe 372.0 nm Au 267.6 nm K 404.7 nm Ba 455.4 nm Mg 285.2 nm Ca 422.7 nm Na 589.6 nm Cu 324.8 nm Ni 341.5 nm (a) Determine which of these emissions occur in the ultraviolet part of the spectrum.
Consider the two waves shown here, which we will consider to represent two electromagnetic radiations: (a) What is the wavelength of wave A?
If a sample of calcium chloride is introduced into a nonluminous flame, the color of the flame turns to orange ('flame test'). The light is emitted because calcium atoms become excited; their return to the ground state results in light emission. (b) What is the energy of 1.00 mol of these photons (a mole of photons is called an Einstein)?