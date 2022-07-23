Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 82b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 6, Problem 82b

If a sample of calcium chloride is introduced into a nonluminous flame, the color of the flame turns to orange ('flame test'). The light is emitted because calcium atoms become excited; their return to the ground state results in light emission. (b) What is the energy of 1.00 mol of these photons (a mole of photons is called an Einstein)?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone in this example, we're told lithium chloride in parts of red color to a flame, calculate the energy of one mole of photons if involved, If the wavelength of light emitted is 6 70.8 nanometers, we're going to recall that our formula for the energy of a photon is equal to plank's constant, multiplied by the speed of light. And then we're dividing by our wavelength. We're going to recall that because our units of speed of light should be in meters per second. We're going to have our wavelength be in units of meters so that meters can cancel out. So getting into our calculation for energy of a photon, we would have planks constant, which we recall is 6.626 times 10 to the negative 34th power jewels. Time seconds as the units multiplied by the speed of light, which we recall is 3.0 times 10 to the eighth power meters per second. We're then going to divide by our wavelength given in the prompt as 670.8 nm, which as we said, we would convert to meters. So we're going to recall that our prefix nano tells us that we have 10 to the negative ninth power meters. Now we're able to cancel out nanometers. We can also go ahead and cancel out meters as well as seconds with inverse seconds, leaving us with jewels as our final unit for energy, which is what we want. And we're going to get that energy is equal to a value of 2.963 times 10 to the negative 19th power units of joules per photon. Now, because the prompts us to calculate energy for one mole of our photons, we're going to start out with our energy. We calculated above 2.963 times 10 to the negative 19th power jewels per photon. And we're going to get moles into our setup here by recalling avocados number which we recall in terms of photons is six point oh 22 times 10 to the 23rd Power Photons Permal. So we're able to cancel out photons and we're left with jewels per mole. So what we're going to get for our final answer is a value of 1.785 times 10 to the fifth power and this is jules for one more of photons. So this would be our final answer to complete this example. I hope that everything I reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(a) What does the term paramagnetism mean? (b) How can one determine experimentally whether a substance is paramagnetic? (c) Which of the following ions would you expect to be paramagnetic: O2+ , N22 -, Li2+ , O22 - ? For those ions that are paramagnetic, determine the number of unpaired electrons.

679
views
Textbook Question

The following do not represent valid ground-state electron configurations for an atom either because they violate the Pauli exclusion principle or because orbitals are not filled in order of increasing energy. Indicate which of these two principles is violated in each example. (b) 3Xe46s3

809
views
Textbook Question

The following electron configurations represent excited states. Identify the element and write its ground-state condensed electron configuration. (b) 3Ne43s13p44p1.

927
views
Textbook Question

Certain elements emit light of a specific wavelength when they are burned or heated in a non-luminous flame. Historically, chemists used such emission wavelengths to determine whether specific elements were present in a sample. Some characteristic wavelengths for a few of the elements are given in the following table: Ag 328.1 nm Fe 372.0 nm Au 267.6 nm K 404.7 nm Ba 455.4 nm Mg 285.2 nm Ca 422.7 nm Na 589.6 nm Cu 324.8 nm Ni 341.5 nm (c) When burned, a sample of an unknown substance is found to emit light of frequency 6.58 * 1014 s-1. Which of these elements is probably in the sample?

1063
views
Textbook Question

In January 2006, the New Horizons space probe was launched from Earth with the mission to perform a flyby study of Pluto. The arrival at the dwarf planet was estimated to happen after nine years, in 2015. The distance between Earth and Pluto varies depending on the location of the planets in their orbits, but at their closest, the distance is 4.2 billion kilometers (2.6 billion miles). Calculate the minimum amount of time it takes for a transmitted signal from Pluto to reach the Earth.

600
views
Textbook Question

The watt is the derived SI unit of power, the measure of energy per unit time: 1 W = 1 J>s. A semiconductor laser in a DVD player has an output wavelength of 650 nm and a power level of 5.0 mW. How many photons strike the DVD surface during the playing of a DVD 90 minutes in length?

2645
views