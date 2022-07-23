Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Chapter 7, Problem 80a

Figure 7.4 shows the radial probability distribution functions for the 2s orbitals and 2p orbitals. (a) Which orbital, 2s or 2p, has more electron density close to the nucleus?

Hi everyone here we have a question asking which same is two Based on the radio probability distribution functions for one S, two S and three S orbital's let's look at our answer choices. A. The one S orbital has the most electron density close to the nucleus B. The two S orbital has the most electron density close to the nucleus. See the three S orbital has the most electron density close to the nucleus or d. none of the above. The radial distribution function gives the probability density for an electron to be found anywhere on the surface of the sphere located a distance r from the proton. So when we map distance from nucleus and probability, the higher the probability and the shorter distance from the nucleus will give us the density close is to the nucleus. So our answer here is a The one S orbital has the most electron density close to the nucleus because it is closest to the probability and the closest distance from the nucleus. And that is our answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
