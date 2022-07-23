Chapter 7, Problem 80b

Figure 7.4 shows the radial probability distribution functions for the 2s orbitals and 2p orbitals. (b) How would you modify Slater's rules to adjust for the difference in electronic penetration of the nucleus for the 2s and 2p orbitals?

Verified Solution

Video duration: 2m 2m Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked