In Table 7.8, the bonding atomic radius of neon is listed as 58 pm, whereas that for xenon is listed as 140 pm. A classmate of yours states that the value for Xe is more realistic than the one for Ne. Is she correct? If so, what is the basis for her statement?

Everyone in this example, we're told that based on the literature, Reagan has a bonding atomic radius of 1.50 Angstrom. Whereas Neon has a bonding atomic radius of .58 extremes. We need to determine which of the below given statements is correct. So what we should recognize is that our Adam radon R N. On the periodic table is located in Group eight A. Which we would recall is our noble gas group. And we would also recognize that neon and E. Here is also located in Group A. And it's also going to be noble gas. So these are both noble gasses and we want to recall that noble gasses typically don't form compounds. However, there is an exception where noble gasses that have higher atomic weights or that are larger atoms well therefore form or be able to form bonds because their electrons are going to be closer attracted to their nucleus being able to now form bonds with other atoms even though those bonds are going to be unstable. So we should recognize that Reagan has the atomic weight of 222 a. m. u. Whereas Neon has the atomic weight being 20.18 am use. And so we can agree that Reagan has the larger atomic weight. And so therefore it will form unstable bonds with other atoms to form unstable compounds ultimately. And we should recall that this is again because the electrons in our Reagan nucleus are closer attracted to the nucleus. And so it allows the atom to be able to form these unstable bonds to make unstable compounds. And so it's the ability of Reagan to be able to form bonds with other atoms to therefore form compounds as to why it has this high bonding atomic radius given as 1.50 Angstrom. Whereas neon because it has the smaller atomic weight and is a smaller atom, it's not going to be able to form compounds. And that's why it does have this small bonding atomic radius of . Angstrom. And so we would go ahead and say that this value given for Reagan is definitely going to be a measurement and we should recall that measurements or measured values are accurate in comparison to neons bonding atomic radius, which is only an estimate. Since we know that neon being that it's a smaller atom will not form compounds. We can actually measure these unstable compounds that rate on forms whereas we won't be able to do that with neon. And so the only correct answer choice to complete this example is going to be choice A So this is our final answer. I hope that everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise, I will see everyone in the next practice video
