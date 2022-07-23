Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 27a
Chapter 7, Problem 27a

Identify each statement as true or false: (a) Cations are larger than their corresponding neutral atoms.

hey everyone in this example, it says that neutral atoms are smaller in size compared to their an ion forms. Is this statement true or false? So what we should recognize is the fact that the higher the number of electrons in an atom that will therefore correspond to a larger atomic size or atomic radius. We should also recall that a positive charge which corresponds to a cat eye on this means that we will lose electrons and so they're going to typically be smaller than their parent neutral atoms. And when we have a negative charge, this corresponds to an an ion, which we recall means we will gain electrons. And that means that these types of ions are typically larger than their neutral parent atoms. And because we stated above that the larger the number of electrons in an atom will correspond to a larger atomic radius. We would confirm that this statement is going to be true because we know that an an ion will gain electrons. So it's going to have a larger number of electrons than a neutral atom corresponding to a larger atomic radius. And so true would be our final answer to complete this example. Because we are given a true statement. I hope that everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise, I'll see everyone in the next practice video
