Chapter 7, Problem 19
Which quantity must be determined experimentally in order to determine the bonding atomic radius of an atom? (a) The distance from the nucleus where the probability of finding an electron goes to zero. (b) The distance between the nuclei of two atoms that are bonded together. (c) The effective nuclear charge of an atom.
Detailed calculations show that the value of Zeff for the outermost electrons in Si and Cl atoms is 4.29+ and 6.12+, respectively. (a) What value do you estimate for Zeff experienced by the outermost electron in both Si and Cl by assuming core electrons contribute 1.00 and valence electrons contribute 0.00 to the screening constant?
With the exception of helium, the noble gases condense to form solids when they are cooled sufficiently. At temperatures below 83 K, argon forms a close-packed solid whose structure is shown below. (b) Is this value larger or smaller than the bonding atomic radius estimated for argon in Figure 7.7?
With the exception of helium, the noble gases condense to form solids when they are cooled sufficiently. At temperatures below 83 K, argon forms a close-packed solid whose structure is shown below. (c) Based on this comparison would you say that the atoms are held together by chemical bonds in solid argon?
Tungsten has the highest melting point of any metal in the periodic table: 3422 °C. The distance between W atoms in tungsten metal is 274 pm. (a) What is the atomic radius of a tungsten atom in this environment? (This radius is called the metallic radius.)