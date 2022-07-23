Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 19
Chapter 7, Problem 19

Which quantity must be determined experimentally in order to determine the bonding atomic radius of an atom? (a) The distance from the nucleus where the probability of finding an electron goes to zero. (b) The distance between the nuclei of two atoms that are bonded together. (c) The effective nuclear charge of an atom.

Hey everyone in this example, we need to determine which of the below measurements would help determine the bonding radius of an atom. So what we should think of is two atoms here. Well, just represent them by circles and we want to imagine their nucleus is so we'll represent them as these dots in the middle. We want to recall that if we measure the distance between these two nuclei of these two atoms that are being bonded to one another, this is going to be our or this is going to help us determine our bond length. And this would therefore also help us determine our bonding radius. And so that means that we can conclude that choice D. Is the only correct answer choice to complete this example. So I hope that everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise I will see everyone in the next practice video.
Detailed calculations show that the value of Zeff for the outermost electrons in Si and Cl atoms is 4.29+ and 6.12+, respectively. (a) What value do you estimate for Zeff experienced by the outermost electron in both Si and Cl by assuming core electrons contribute 1.00 and valence electrons contribute 0.00 to the screening constant?

Which will experience the greater effect nuclear charge, the electrons in the n = 2 shell in F or the n = 2 shell in B? Which will be closer to the nucleus?
Arrange the following atoms in order of increasing effective nuclear charge experienced by the electrons in the n = 2 shell: Be, Br, Na, P, Se.
With the exception of helium, the noble gases condense to form solids when they are cooled sufficiently. At temperatures below 83 K, argon forms a close-packed solid whose structure is shown below. (b) Is this value larger or smaller than the bonding atomic radius estimated for argon in Figure 7.7?

With the exception of helium, the noble gases condense to form solids when they are cooled sufficiently. At temperatures below 83 K, argon forms a close-packed solid whose structure is shown below. (c) Based on this comparison would you say that the atoms are held together by chemical bonds in solid argon?

Tungsten has the highest melting point of any metal in the periodic table: 3422 °C. The distance between W atoms in tungsten metal is 274 pm. (a) What is the atomic radius of a tungsten atom in this environment? (This radius is called the metallic radius.)

