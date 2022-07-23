Write a balanced equation for the reaction that occurs in each of the following cases: (a) White phorphrous, P4(s), reacts with chlorine gas. (b) Sodium metal reacts with water. (c) Sulfur reacts with hydrogen gas.
Identify the reactants: sulfur (S) and hydrogen gas (H₂).
Determine the product: sulfur reacts with hydrogen to form hydrogen sulfide (H₂S).
Write the unbalanced chemical equation: S + H₂ → H₂S.
Count the number of each type of atom on both sides of the equation to ensure they are equal.
Balance the equation by adjusting coefficients: S + H₂ → H₂S is already balanced as there is one sulfur atom and two hydrogen atoms on each side.
Chemical Reactions
A chemical reaction involves the transformation of reactants into products through the breaking and forming of chemical bonds. In this case, sulfur and hydrogen gas will react to form a new compound. Understanding the types of reactions, such as synthesis, decomposition, or combustion, is essential for predicting the products formed.
Balancing a chemical equation ensures that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation, adhering to the law of conservation of mass. This process involves adjusting coefficients in front of the chemical formulas to achieve balance, which is crucial for accurately representing the reaction.
When sulfur reacts with hydrogen gas, the primary product formed is hydrogen sulfide (H2S). This compound is a colorless gas with a characteristic odor of rotten eggs. Recognizing the products of specific reactants helps in writing the correct balanced equation for the reaction.