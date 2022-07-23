Chapter 7, Problem 77a,b,c

Write a balanced equation for the reaction that occurs in each of the following cases: (a) White phorphrous, P 4 (s), reacts with chlorine gas. (b) Sodium metal reacts with water. (c) Sulfur reacts with hydrogen gas.

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the reactants: sulfur (S) and hydrogen gas (H₂). Determine the product: sulfur reacts with hydrogen to form hydrogen sulfide (H₂S). View full solution Write the unbalanced chemical equation: S + H₂ → H₂S. Count the number of each type of atom on both sides of the equation to ensure they are equal. Balance the equation by adjusting coefficients: S + H₂ → H₂S is already balanced as there is one sulfur atom and two hydrogen atoms on each side.

