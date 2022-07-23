Skip to main content
Chapter 7, Problem 74c

Little is known about the properties of astatine, At, because of its rarity and high radioactivity. Nevertheless, it is possible for us to make many predictions about its properties. (c) What is the chemical formula of the compound it forms with Na?

Hey everyone R. Question here tells us that calorie um is in our group six A. And they want us to predict the chemical formula of the compounded forms with potassium. Looking at our periodic table, we know that potassium is in our group one A. So it has a charge of plus one, combining this with Hillary um which is in our group six A. This means Tillery um has a charge of -2. And when these two combined we can simply use our criss cross method And our formula is going to be K. two T. E. Which is potassium telluride. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
