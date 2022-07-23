Chapter 8, Problem 4a
The orbital diagram that follows shows the valence electrons for a 2+ ion of an element. (a) What is the element?
Illustrated are four ions — A, B, X, and Y— showing their relative ionic radii. The ions shown in red carry positive charges: a 2+ charge for A and a 1+ charge for B. Ions shown in blue carry negative charges: a 1- charge for X and a 2- charge for Y. (b) Among the combinations in part (a), which leads to the ionic compound having the largest lattice energy?
A portion of a two-dimensional 'slab' of NaCl(s) is shown here (see Figure 8.2) in which the ions are numbered. (a) Which colored balls must represent sodium ions?
A portion of a two-dimensional 'slab' of NaCl(s) is shown here (see Figure 8.2) in which the ions are numbered. (d) Consider ion 5. How many repulsive interactions are shown for it?
In the Lewis structure shown here, A, D, E, Q, X, and Z represent elements in the first two rows of the periodic table. Identify all six elements so that the formal charges of all atoms are zero.
The partial Lewis structure that follows is for a hydrocarbon molecule. In the full Lewis structure, each carbon atom satisfies the octet rule, and there are no unshared electron pairs in the molecule. The carbon—carbon bonds are labeled 1, 2, and 3. (a) How many hydrogen atoms are in the molecule?
The partial Lewis structure that follows is for a hydrocarbon molecule. In the full Lewis structure, each carbon atom satisfies the octet rule, and there are no unshared electron pairs in the molecule. The carbon—carbon bonds are labeled 1, 2, and 3. (c) Which carbon—carbon bond is the strongest one?