Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Brown 14th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 4a
Chapter 8, Problem 4a

The orbital diagram that follows shows the valence electrons for a 2+ ion of an element. (a) What is the element?

Hello everyone today. We have the valence electron configuration of an eye on having a positive one charge being shown below. Using the diagram, we are then asked to identify the element. So the diagram shows an empty Pew orbital, Which means that if we were to add back that lost electron, the positive one charge here, we would add one electron to the five p orbital. So from this we can determine that we are in the fifth period on the periodic table, the horizontal rows. We also know that we are in the P block and we also see that in the P block we only have one electron present and so that must correspond with Group three A. Using these identifying clues, we can then infer that the identity of the element is indium N. D. M. Or I. N. As the symbol. I hope this helped and until next time.
