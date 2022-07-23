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Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 3d
Chapter 8, Problem 3d

A portion of a two-dimensional 'slab' of NaCl(s) is shown here (see Figure 8.2) in which the ions are numbered. (d) Consider ion 5. How many repulsive interactions are shown for it?

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1
Identify the position of ion 5 in the NaCl lattice structure.
Recall that in a NaCl lattice, each ion is surrounded by ions of opposite charge, leading to attractive interactions, and ions of the same charge, leading to repulsive interactions.
Determine the number of ions with the same charge as ion 5 that are in close proximity to it. These are the ions that will have repulsive interactions with ion 5.
Count the number of these same-charge ions that are directly adjacent to ion 5 in the two-dimensional plane.
Conclude the number of repulsive interactions by considering only the nearest neighbors with the same charge as ion 5.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Bonding

Ionic bonding occurs when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of charged ions. In NaCl, sodium (Na) loses an electron to become Na+, while chlorine (Cl) gains an electron to become Cl-. The electrostatic attraction between these oppositely charged ions forms a strong ionic bond, creating a crystalline lattice structure characteristic of ionic compounds.
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Repulsive Interactions

Repulsive interactions in ionic compounds arise when like-charged ions are brought close together. These interactions occur due to the electrostatic forces that push ions apart, which is crucial for maintaining the stability of the crystal lattice. In the context of NaCl, each ion experiences repulsion from other ions of the same charge, affecting the overall structure and stability of the solid.
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Coordination Number

The coordination number refers to the number of nearest neighbor ions surrounding a given ion in a crystal lattice. In NaCl, each Na+ ion is surrounded by six Cl- ions and vice versa, leading to a coordination number of 6. Understanding the coordination number helps in analyzing the spatial arrangement of ions and the resulting interactions, including both attractive and repulsive forces.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A portion of a two-dimensional 'slab' of NaCl(s) is shown here (see Figure 8.2) in which the ions are numbered. (a) Which colored balls must represent sodium ions?

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Textbook Question

The partial Lewis structure that follows is for a hydrocarbon molecule. In the full Lewis structure, each carbon atom satisfies the octet rule, and there are no unshared electron pairs in the molecule. The carbon—carbon bonds are labeled 1, 2, and 3. (a) How many hydrogen atoms are in the molecule?

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Textbook Question

For each of these Lewis symbols, indicate the group in the periodic table in which the element X belongs: (a)

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Textbook Question

In the Lewis structure shown here, A, D, E, Q, X, and Z represent elements in the first two rows of the periodic table. Identify all six elements so that the formal charges of all atoms are zero.

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Textbook Question

Illustrated are four ions — A, B, X, and Y— showing their relative ionic radii. The ions shown in red carry positive charges: a 2+ charge for A and a 1+ charge for B. Ions shown in blue carry negative charges: a 1- charge for X and a 2- charge for Y. (b) Among the combinations in part (a), which leads to the ionic compound having the largest lattice energy?

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