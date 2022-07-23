The partial Lewis structure that follows is for a hydrocarbon molecule. In the full Lewis structure, each carbon atom satisfies the octet rule, and there are no unshared electron pairs in the molecule. The carbon—carbon bonds are labeled 1, 2, and 3. (c) Which carbon—carbon bond is the strongest one?
The partial Lewis structure that follows is for a hydrocarbon molecule. In the full Lewis structure, each carbon atom satisfies the octet rule, and there are no unshared electron pairs in the molecule. The carbon—carbon bonds are labeled 1, 2, and 3. (a) How many hydrogen atoms are in the molecule?
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Key Concepts
Lewis Structures
Octet Rule
Hydrocarbons
A portion of a two-dimensional 'slab' of NaCl(s) is shown here (see Figure 8.2) in which the ions are numbered. (d) Consider ion 5. How many repulsive interactions are shown for it?
In the Lewis structure shown here, A, D, E, Q, X, and Z represent elements in the first two rows of the periodic table. Identify all six elements so that the formal charges of all atoms are zero.
(a) True or false: An element's number of valence electrons is the same as its atomic number.
Consider the Lewis structure for the polyatomic oxyanion shown here, where X is an element from the third period (Na - Ar). By changing the overall charge, n, from 1- to 2- to 3- we get three different polyatomic ions. For each of these ions (b) determine the formal charge of the central atom, X;