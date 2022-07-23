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Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 17d
Chapter 8, Problem 17d

Predict the chemical formula of the ionic compound formed between the following pairs of elements: (d) Li and O.

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1
Step 1: Identify the charges of the ions. Lithium (Li) is in Group 1 of the periodic table and forms a +1 ion. Oxygen (O) is in Group 16 and forms a -2 ion.
Step 2: The goal is to balance the charges to make a neutral compound. This means the total positive charge should equal the total negative charge.
Step 3: To balance the charges, you need two +1 lithium ions to balance one -2 oxygen ion. This is because 2(+1) = +2, which balances the -2 charge of the oxygen ion.
Step 4: Write the formula by placing the symbol of the positive ion first, followed by the symbol of the negative ion. Use subscript numbers to indicate the number of each ion needed to balance the charges.
Step 5: The chemical formula of the ionic compound formed between lithium and oxygen is Li2O, which means it contains two lithium ions for every one oxygen ion.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Bonding

Ionic bonding occurs when atoms transfer electrons to achieve full outer electron shells, resulting in the formation of charged ions. In this process, metals lose electrons to become positively charged cations, while nonmetals gain electrons to become negatively charged anions. The electrostatic attraction between these oppositely charged ions forms the ionic compound.
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Charge Balance

In ionic compounds, the total positive charge must balance the total negative charge to create a neutral compound. For example, lithium (Li) has a +1 charge when it loses one electron, while oxygen (O) typically gains two electrons to achieve a -2 charge. Therefore, two lithium ions are needed to balance the charge of one oxide ion, leading to the formula Li2O.
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Chemical Formula Representation

The chemical formula of an ionic compound represents the ratio of the constituent ions. It is written with the cation first followed by the anion, and subscripts indicate the number of each ion needed for charge balance. For lithium and oxygen, the formula Li2O indicates that two lithium ions combine with one oxide ion to form a stable ionic compound.
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