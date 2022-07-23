Skip to main content
Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Chapter 8, Problem 18d

Which ionic compound is expected to form from combining the following pairs of elements? (d) aluminum and selenium.

Hey everyone, we're asked to provide the name and formula of the compound form by gallium and sulfur. Now we know that gallium is going to have a plus three charge since it's in our group three a. And sulfur is going to have a -2 charge since it's in our group six a. And when we combine the two, we can simply use our criss cross method and we end up with a subscript of two on our gallium and a subscript of three on our sulfur. And this is going to be our formula. Now when we name this, per our naming rules, gallium will be listed as is since it's our medal and our non metal, which is sulfur will replace our ending of you are into I. D. E. So our name for our compound is going to be gallium sulfide. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.
Predict the chemical formula of the ionic compound formed between the following pairs of elements: (b) Mg and O

Predict the chemical formula of the ionic compound formed between the following pairs of elements: (d) Li and O.

Which ionic compound is expected to form from combining the following pairs of elements? (c) strontium and sulfur

Write the electron configuration for each of the following ions, and determine which ones possess noble-gas configurations: (a) Be2+, (b) Mn2+, (c) Cd2+, (d) Fe3+, (e) Tl+, (f) At-.

(b) Write the chemical equation that represents the process of lattice energy for the case of NaCl.

(c) Would you expect salts like NaCl, which have singly charged ions, to have larger or smaller lattice energies compared to salts like CaO which are composed of doubly-charged ions?

