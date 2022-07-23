Chapter 8, Problem 18d
Which ionic compound is expected to form from combining the following pairs of elements? (d) aluminum and selenium.
Predict the chemical formula of the ionic compound formed between the following pairs of elements: (b) Mg and O
Predict the chemical formula of the ionic compound formed between the following pairs of elements: (d) Li and O.
Which ionic compound is expected to form from combining the following pairs of elements? (c) strontium and sulfur
Write the electron configuration for each of the following ions, and determine which ones possess noble-gas configurations: (a) Be2+, (b) Mn2+, (c) Cd2+, (d) Fe3+, (e) Tl+, (f) At-.
(b) Write the chemical equation that represents the process of lattice energy for the case of NaCl.
(c) Would you expect salts like NaCl, which have singly charged ions, to have larger or smaller lattice energies compared to salts like CaO which are composed of doubly-charged ions?