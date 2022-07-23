Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Bonding Ionic bonding occurs when atoms transfer electrons to achieve full outer electron shells, resulting in the formation of charged ions. Typically, metals lose electrons to become positively charged cations, while nonmetals gain electrons to become negatively charged anions. The electrostatic attraction between these oppositely charged ions forms the ionic compound. Recommended video: Guided course 01:49 01:49 Chemical Bonds

Charge Balance In ionic compounds, the total positive charge must balance the total negative charge to create a neutral compound. This involves determining the charges of the ions formed by the elements involved. For example, aluminum (Al) typically forms a +3 cation, while chlorine (Cl) forms a -1 anion, necessitating three chloride ions to balance one aluminum ion. Recommended video: Guided course 01:53 01:53 Formal Charge