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Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 36a
Chapter 8, Problem 36a

(a) Construct a Lewis structure for hydrogen peroxide, H2O2, in which each atom achieves an octet of electrons.

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Identify the total number of valence electrons in the molecule. Hydrogen (H) has 1 valence electron and Oxygen (O) has 6 valence electrons. Therefore, for H2O2, calculate the total valence electrons as: 2(1) + 2(6) = 14 valence electrons.
Arrange the atoms with the least electronegative atom in the center. In H2O2, the structure is linear with the two oxygen atoms in the center: H-O-O-H.
Connect the atoms with single bonds initially. Each single bond represents 2 electrons. So, connect H-O, O-O, and O-H with single bonds, using 8 electrons in total (4 bonds x 2 electrons each).
Distribute the remaining valence electrons to satisfy the octet rule for each atom. Start by placing the remaining electrons around the oxygen atoms to complete their octets. Each oxygen should have 8 electrons around it, including those in bonds.
Check that all atoms have achieved a full valence shell. Hydrogen atoms should have 2 electrons (1 bond), and each oxygen should have 8 electrons (including shared electrons in bonds). Adjust if necessary to ensure all atoms satisfy their respective electron requirements.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They use dots to represent valence electrons and lines to represent bonds between atoms. Constructing a Lewis structure involves determining the total number of valence electrons, arranging atoms, and ensuring that each atom achieves a stable electron configuration, typically an octet for main group elements.
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Octet Rule

The octet rule is a chemical principle that states that atoms tend to bond in such a way that they each have eight electrons in their valence shell, achieving a stable electronic configuration similar to that of noble gases. This rule is particularly applicable to main group elements and guides the formation of covalent bonds, where atoms share electrons to fulfill this requirement.

Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the electrons in the outermost shell of an atom that are involved in forming bonds with other atoms. The number of valence electrons determines an element's chemical properties and its ability to bond with other elements. In the case of hydrogen peroxide (H2O2), understanding the valence electrons of hydrogen and oxygen is crucial for constructing its Lewis structure and ensuring that all atoms achieve an octet where applicable.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Using only the periodic table as your guide, select the most electronegative atom in each of the following sets: (a) Se, Te, Br, I; (b) Be, Mg, C, Si (c) Al, Si, P, S (d) Zn, Ge, Ga, As.

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Textbook Question

(c) Would you expect the O—O bond in O2 to be shorter or longer than the O—O bond in compounds that contain an O—O single bond? Explain.

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Textbook Question

(b) How many bonding electrons are in the structure?

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Textbook Question

Using Lewis symbols and Lewis structures, diagram the formation of PF3 from P and F atoms, showing valence-shell electrons. (e) Does PF3 obey the octet rule?

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Textbook Question

By referring only to the periodic table, select (a) the most electronegative element in group 13; (b) the least electronegative element in the group As, Se and Br;