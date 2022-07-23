Textbook Question
Using only the periodic table as your guide, select the most electronegative atom in each of the following sets: (a) Se, Te, Br, I; (b) Be, Mg, C, Si (c) Al, Si, P, S (d) Zn, Ge, Ga, As.
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Using only the periodic table as your guide, select the most electronegative atom in each of the following sets: (a) Se, Te, Br, I; (b) Be, Mg, C, Si (c) Al, Si, P, S (d) Zn, Ge, Ga, As.
(c) Would you expect the O—O bond in O2 to be shorter or longer than the O—O bond in compounds that contain an O—O single bond? Explain.
(b) How many bonding electrons are in the structure?
Using Lewis symbols and Lewis structures, diagram the formation of PF3 from P and F atoms, showing valence-shell electrons. (e) Does PF3 obey the octet rule?
By referring only to the periodic table, select (a) the most electronegative element in group 13; (b) the least electronegative element in the group As, Se and Br;