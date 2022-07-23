NaCl and KF have the same crystal structure. The only difference between the two is the distance that separates cations and anions. (b) Use the ionic radii given in Figure 7.8 to estimate the Na─Cl and K─F distances.
(a) Does the lattice energy of an ionic solid increase or decrease (i) as the charges of the ions increase, (ii) as the sizes of the ions increase?
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Key Concepts
Lattice Energy
Charge of Ions
Size of Ions
Consider the ionic compounds KF, NaCl, NaBr, and LiCl. (b) Based on your answer to part (a), arrange these four compounds in order of decreasing lattice energy. (c) Check your predictions in part (b) with the experimental values of lattice energy from Table 8.1. Are the predictions from ionic radii correct?
(b) Arrange the following substances not listed in Table 8.1 according to their expected lattice energies, listing them from lowest lattice energy to the highest: MgS, KI, GaN, LiBr.
The substances NaF and CaO are isoelectronic (have the same number of valence electrons). (b) What are the charges of each of the anions in each compound?
Consider the ionic compounds KF, NaCl, NaBr, and LiCl. (a) Use ionic radii (Figure 7.8) to estimate the cation–anion distance for each compound.
The substances NaF and CaO are isoelectronic (have the same number of valence electrons). (c) Without looking up lattice energies, which compound is predicted to have the larger lattice energy?