Acetylene (C2H2) and nitrogen (N2) both contain a triple bond, but they differ greatly in their chemical properties. (c) Write balanced chemical equations for the complete oxidation of N2 to form N2O5(g) and of acetylene to form CO2(g) and H2O(g). Write a balanced chemical equation for the complete oxidation of acetylene to form CO2(g) and H2O(g).
Verified Solution
Key Concepts
Balancing Chemical Equations
Combustion Reactions
Oxidation States
(b) By referring to Appendix C, look up the enthalpies of formation of acetylene and nitrogen. Which compound is more stable?
(d) Calculate the enthalpy of oxidation per mole for N2 and for C2H2 (the enthalpy of formation of N2O5(g) is 11.30 kJ/mol).
(e) Both N2 and C2H2 possess triple bonds with quite high bond enthalpies (Table 8.3). Calculate the enthalpy of hydrogenation per mole for both compounds: acetylene plus H2 to make methane, CH4; nitrogen plus H2 to make ammonia, NH3.
Under special conditions, sulfur reacts with anhydrous liquid ammonia to form a binary compound of sulfur and nitrogen. The compound is found to consist of 69.6% S and 30.4% N. Measurements of its molecular mass yield a value of 184.3 g/mol. The compound occasionally detonates on being struck or when heated rapidly. The sulfur and nitrogen atoms of the molecule are joined in a ring. All the bonds in the ring are of the same length. (a) Calculate the empirical and molecular formulas for the substance.