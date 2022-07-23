Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Balancing Chemical Equations Balancing chemical equations is essential in chemistry to ensure that the law of conservation of mass is upheld. This means that the number of atoms of each element must be the same on both sides of the equation. To balance an equation, coefficients are adjusted in front of the chemical formulas, allowing for the correct stoichiometric relationships between reactants and products.

Combustion Reactions Combustion reactions involve the reaction of a substance with oxygen to produce energy, typically in the form of heat and light. For hydrocarbons like acetylene, complete combustion results in carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O) as products. Understanding the stoichiometry of these reactions is crucial for writing balanced equations and predicting the amounts of reactants and products involved.