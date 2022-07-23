Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 105c2
Chapter 8, Problem 105c2

Acetylene (C2H2) and nitrogen (N2) both contain a triple bond, but they differ greatly in their chemical properties. (c) Write balanced chemical equations for the complete oxidation of N2 to form N2O5(g) and of acetylene to form CO2(g) and H2O(g). Write a balanced chemical equation for the complete oxidation of acetylene to form CO2(g) and H2O(g).

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reactants and products for the oxidation reactions. For nitrogen, the reactant is \( N_2 \) and the product is \( N_2O_5 \). For acetylene, the reactant is \( C_2H_2 \) and the products are \( CO_2 \) and \( H_2O \).
Write the unbalanced chemical equations for each reaction. For nitrogen: \( N_2 + O_2 \rightarrow N_2O_5 \). For acetylene: \( C_2H_2 + O_2 \rightarrow CO_2 + H_2O \).
Balance the nitrogen oxidation equation. Start by balancing the nitrogen atoms, then balance the oxygen atoms. Adjust the coefficients to ensure the same number of each type of atom on both sides of the equation.
Balance the acetylene oxidation equation. Begin by balancing the carbon atoms, then the hydrogen atoms, and finally the oxygen atoms. Adjust the coefficients to ensure the same number of each type of atom on both sides of the equation.
Verify that both equations are balanced by counting the atoms of each element on both sides of the equations. Ensure that the total number of atoms for each element is equal on the reactant and product sides.

Verified Solution

Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations is essential in chemistry to ensure that the law of conservation of mass is upheld. This means that the number of atoms of each element must be the same on both sides of the equation. To balance an equation, coefficients are adjusted in front of the chemical formulas, allowing for the correct stoichiometric relationships between reactants and products.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:32
Balancing Chemical Equations

Combustion Reactions

Combustion reactions involve the reaction of a substance with oxygen to produce energy, typically in the form of heat and light. For hydrocarbons like acetylene, complete combustion results in carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O) as products. Understanding the stoichiometry of these reactions is crucial for writing balanced equations and predicting the amounts of reactants and products involved.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:24
Combustion Apparatus

Oxidation States

Oxidation states (or oxidation numbers) are used to keep track of electron transfer in chemical reactions, particularly in redox reactions. In the context of the question, nitrogen in N2 has an oxidation state of 0, while in N2O5, it has a +5 oxidation state. Recognizing changes in oxidation states helps in understanding the nature of the reaction and the products formed during oxidation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:42
Oxidation Numbers
Related Practice
Open Question
The compound chloral hydrate, known in detective stories as knockout drops, is composed of 14.52% C, 1.83% H, 64.30% Cl, and 13.35% O by mass, and has a molar mass of 165.4 g/mol. (c) Draw the Lewis structure of the molecule, assuming that the Cl atoms bond to a single C atom and that there are a C–C bond and two C–O bonds in the compound.
Open Question
Potassium peroxide is composed of 70.96% K and 29.04% O. Each peroxide ion has a net charge of 2-. (a) Given the molecular weight of the compound is 110.19, determine the chemical formula of potassium peroxide.
Textbook Question

Acetylene (C2H2) and nitrogen (N2) both contain a triple bond, but they differ greatly in their chemical properties. (b) By referring to Appendix C, look up the enthalpies of formation of acetylene and nitrogen. Which compound is more stable?

342
views
Textbook Question

Acetylene (C2H2) and nitrogen (N2) both contain a triple bond, but they differ greatly in their chemical properties. (d) Calculate the enthalpy of oxidation per mole for N2 and for C2H2 (the enthalpy of formation of N2O5(g) is 11.30 kJ/mol).

Textbook Question

Acetylene (C2H2) and nitrogen (N2) both contain a triple bond, but they differ greatly in their chemical properties. (e) Both N2 and C2H2 possess triple bonds with quite high bond enthalpies (Table 8.3). Calculate the enthalpy of hydrogenation per mole for both compounds: acetylene plus H2 to make methane, CH4; nitrogen plus H2 to make ammonia, NH3.

Textbook Question

Under special conditions, sulfur reacts with anhydrous liquid ammonia to form a binary compound of sulfur and nitrogen. The compound is found to consist of 69.6% S and 30.4% N. Measurements of its molecular mass yield a value of 184.3 g/mol. The compound occasionally detonates on being struck or when heated rapidly. The sulfur and nitrogen atoms of the molecule are joined in a ring. All the bonds in the ring are of the same length. (a) Calculate the empirical and molecular formulas for the substance.

1290
views