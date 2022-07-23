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Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 105e
Chapter 8, Problem 105e

Acetylene (C2H2) and nitrogen (N2) both contain a triple bond, but they differ greatly in their chemical properties. (e) Both N2 and C2H2 possess triple bonds with quite high bond enthalpies (Table 8.3). Calculate the enthalpy of hydrogenation per mole for both compounds: acetylene plus H2 to make methane, CH4; nitrogen plus H2 to make ammonia, NH3.

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Identify the chemical reactions for the hydrogenation of acetylene and nitrogen. For acetylene: \( \text{C}_2\text{H}_2 + 2\text{H}_2 \rightarrow \text{CH}_4 \). For nitrogen: \( \text{N}_2 + 3\text{H}_2 \rightarrow 2\text{NH}_3 \).
Determine the bond enthalpies for each bond involved in the reactions. Use a table of bond enthalpies to find the values for C≡C, C-H, N≡N, and N-H bonds.
Calculate the total bond enthalpies for the reactants in each reaction. For acetylene, consider the C≡C bond and the H-H bonds. For nitrogen, consider the N≡N bond and the H-H bonds.
Calculate the total bond enthalpies for the products in each reaction. For acetylene, consider the C-H bonds in methane. For nitrogen, consider the N-H bonds in ammonia.
Use the formula for enthalpy change: \( \Delta H = \text{Total bond enthalpies of reactants} - \text{Total bond enthalpies of products} \) to find the enthalpy of hydrogenation per mole for both reactions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Triple Bonds

A triple bond is a type of chemical bond where three pairs of electrons are shared between two atoms, resulting in a strong interaction. In acetylene (C2H2), the triple bond between carbon atoms contributes to its reactivity and unique properties. In contrast, nitrogen (N2) has a triple bond that makes it very stable and inert under standard conditions, affecting its chemical behavior.

Enthalpy of Hydrogenation

The enthalpy of hydrogenation refers to the heat change that occurs when a compound reacts with hydrogen to form a saturated compound. This value is crucial for understanding the stability of the original compound; a more negative enthalpy indicates a more exothermic reaction and thus a more stable product. For acetylene and nitrogen, calculating this enthalpy helps compare their reactivity and the energy changes involved in their hydrogenation.

Bond Enthalpy

Bond enthalpy is the measure of the strength of a chemical bond, defined as the energy required to break one mole of bonds in a gaseous substance. High bond enthalpies, like those found in triple bonds, indicate strong bonds that are less likely to break during reactions. Understanding bond enthalpy is essential for calculating the enthalpy changes during reactions, such as the hydrogenation of acetylene and nitrogen.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A common form of elemental phosphorus is the tetrahedral P4 molecule, where all four phosphorus atoms are equivalent: 

(b) How many P-P bonds are there in the molecule?

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Textbook Question

Acetylene (C2H2) and nitrogen (N2) both contain a triple bond, but they differ greatly in their chemical properties. (c) Write balanced chemical equations for the complete oxidation of N2 to form N2O5(g) and of acetylene to form CO2(g) and H2O(g). Write a balanced chemical equation for the complete oxidation of acetylene to form CO2(g) and H2O(g).

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Textbook Question

A common form of elemental phosphorus is the tetrahedral P4 molecule, where all four phosphorus atoms are equivalent: 

Draw a Lewis structure for a linear P4 molecule that satisfies the octet rule. Does this molecule have resonance structures?

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Textbook Question

Acetylene (C2H2) and nitrogen (N2) both contain a triple bond, but they differ greatly in their chemical properties. (b) By referring to Appendix C, look up the enthalpies of formation of acetylene and nitrogen. Which compound is more stable?

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Textbook Question

Trifluoroacetic acid has the chemical formula CF3CO2H. It is a colorless liquid that has a density of 1.489 g/mL (a) Trifluoroacetic acid contains one CF3 unit and is connected to the other C atom which bonds with both O’s. Draw the Lewis structure for trifluoroacetic acid.

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