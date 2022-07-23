A common form of elemental phosphorus is the tetrahedral P4 molecule, where all four phosphorus atoms are equivalent:
(b) How many P-P bonds are there in the molecule?
A common form of elemental phosphorus is the tetrahedral P4 molecule, where all four phosphorus atoms are equivalent:
(b) How many P-P bonds are there in the molecule?
Acetylene (C2H2) and nitrogen (N2) both contain a triple bond, but they differ greatly in their chemical properties. (c) Write balanced chemical equations for the complete oxidation of N2 to form N2O5(g) and of acetylene to form CO2(g) and H2O(g). Write a balanced chemical equation for the complete oxidation of acetylene to form CO2(g) and H2O(g).
A common form of elemental phosphorus is the tetrahedral P4 molecule, where all four phosphorus atoms are equivalent:
Draw a Lewis structure for a linear P4 molecule that satisfies the octet rule. Does this molecule have resonance structures?
Acetylene (C2H2) and nitrogen (N2) both contain a triple bond, but they differ greatly in their chemical properties. (b) By referring to Appendix C, look up the enthalpies of formation of acetylene and nitrogen. Which compound is more stable?
Trifluoroacetic acid has the chemical formula CF3CO2H. It is a colorless liquid that has a density of 1.489 g/mL (a) Trifluoroacetic acid contains one CF3 unit and is connected to the other C atom which bonds with both O’s. Draw the Lewis structure for trifluoroacetic acid.