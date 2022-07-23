Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 105b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 8, Problem 105b

Acetylene (C2H2) and nitrogen (N2) both contain a triple bond, but they differ greatly in their chemical properties. (b) By referring to Appendix C, look up the enthalpies of formation of acetylene and nitrogen. Which compound is more stable?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello everyone. And this problem we are given the entire piece information for one Pantene and two Pentium right over here and we're seeing that, which statement is going to be correct based on these entities information. And so first thing to notice is that one Pantene and two Pantene ri summers. So take like little notes here is that one hand time and to pen time our summers. So the more stable I summer will have a more negative or less positive an therapy information so more stable will be more negative, which is less positive. Okay. Oh, positive entropy of formation. So comparing the values, let's see here. So we're comparing our 144. kill the jewels Permal versus negative. The three 0.35 Spread. This clear five killer jules Permal. So we're comparing these two values and we can see that one value is negative. This one right over here and this one is going to be positive and we say that we're trying to find the more negative value which is clear that this one is going to be the only negative value comparing these two And this is going to be talking about the two Pantene by summer. So in that case this means that our two Pantene is more stable then Our one Pentti, Nice Summer. And if that's the case then the correct answer is going to be b right over here that one pen teen is less stable than to Pantene because of two pen teen is going to be more stable then this is going to be less stable. So the correct answer for this question is going to be beat. All right, thank you all so much for watching.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

One scale for electronegativity is based on the concept that the electronegativity of any atom is proportional to the ionization energy of the atom minus its electron affinity: electronegativity = k1I - EA2, where k is a proportionality constant. (b) Why are both ionization energy and electron affinity relevant to the notion of electronegativity?

1070
views
Textbook Question

One scale for electronegativity is based on the concept that the electronegativity of any atom is proportional to the ionization energy of the atom minus its electron affinity: electronegativity = k1I - EA2, where k is a proportionality constant. (c) By using data in Chapter 7, determine the value of k that would lead to an electronegativity of 4.0 for F under this definition.

1085
views
Textbook Question

One scale for electronegativity is based on the concept that the electronegativity of any atom is proportional to the ionization energy of the atom minus its electron affinity: electronegativity = k1I - EA2, where k is a proportionality constant. (d) Use your result from part (c) to determine the electronegativities of Cl and O using this scale. Use your result to determine the electronegativity of Cl using this scale.

469
views
Textbook Question

Under special conditions, sulfur reacts with anhydrous liquid ammonia to form a binary compound of sulfur and nitrogen. The compound is found to consist of 69.6% S and 30.4% N. Measurements of its molecular mass yield a value of 184.3 g/mol. The compound occasionally detonates on being struck or when heated rapidly. The sulfur and nitrogen atoms of the molecule are joined in a ring. All the bonds in the ring are of the same length. (a) Calculate the empirical and molecular formulas for the substance.

1290
views
Textbook Question

A common form of elemental phosphorus is the tetrahedral P4 molecule, where all four phosphorus atoms are equivalent: 

(b) How many P-P bonds are there in the molecule?

764
views
Textbook Question

A common form of elemental phosphorus is the tetrahedral P4 molecule, where all four phosphorus atoms are equivalent: 

Draw a Lewis structure for a linear P4 molecule that satisfies the octet rule. Does this molecule have resonance structures?

1241
views