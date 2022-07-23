Mothballs are composed of naphthalene, C10H8, a molecule that consists of two six-membered rings of carbon fused along an edge, as shown in this incomplete Lewis structure:(a) Draw all of the resonance structures of naphthalene. How many are there?
Mothballs are composed of naphthalene, C10H8, a molecule that consists of two six-membered rings of carbon fused along an edge, as shown in this incomplete Lewis structure:
(c) Not all of the C—C bond lengths in naphthalene are equivalent. Based on your resonance structures, how many C—C bonds in the molecule do you expect to be shorter than the others?
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Key Concepts
Resonance Structures
Bond Lengths and Strengths
Delocalization of Electrons
(a) Which of these compounds is an exception to the octet rule: carbon dioxide, water, ammonia, phosphorus trifluoride, or arsenic pentafluoride?
Mothballs are composed of naphthalene, C10H8, a molecule that consists of two six-membered rings of carbon fused along an edge, as shown in this incomplete Lewis structure:
(b) Do you expect the C—C bond lengths in the molecule to be similar to those of C—C single bonds, C ═C double bonds, or intermediate between C—C single and C ═C double bonds?
Draw the Lewis structures for each of the following molecules or ions. Identify instances where the octet rule is not obeyed; state which atom in each compound does not follow the octet rule; and state how many electrons surround these atoms: (a) PF6-, (b) BeCl2, (c) NH3, (d) XeF2O (the Xe is the central atom), (e) SO42- .