Use average bond enthalpies from Table 8.4 to estimate the enthalpies of the following gas-phase reactions: Reaction 1: HF1g2 + H2O1g2 Δ F-1g2 + H3O+1g2 Reaction 2: HCl1g2 + H2O1g2 Δ Cl-1g2 + H3O+1g2 Are both reactions exothermic? How do these values relate to the different strengths of hydrofluoric and hydrochloric acid?

