Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Chapter 8, Problem 123
Use average bond enthalpies from Table 8.4 to estimate the enthalpies of the following gas-phase reactions: Reaction 1: HF1g2 + H2O1g2 Δ F-1g2 + H3O+1g2 Reaction 2: HCl1g2 + H2O1g2 Δ Cl-1g2 + H3O+1g2 Are both reactions exothermic? How do these values relate to the different strengths of hydrofluoric and hydrochloric acid?
Verified Solution
Video duration:9m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Video transcript
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a very soluble salt in water. (d) How many grams of silver nitrate do you need to add to the solution in part (c) to precipitate all of the chloride as silver chloride?
1084
views
Textbook Question
(a) Compare the bond enthalpies (Table 8.3) of the carbon– carbon single, double, and triple bonds to deduce an average pi bond contribution to the enthalpy. What fraction of a single bond does this quantity represent?
1106
views
Textbook Question
(a) Use average bond enthalpies (Table 8.3) to estimate H for the atomization of naphthalene, C10H8:
817
views