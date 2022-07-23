(a) State whether or not the bonding in each substance is likely to be covalent: (i) glucose, (ii) nitrogen, (iii) aluminum hydroxide, (iv) ammonia, (v) neon.
Using Lewis symbols and Lewis structures, make a sketch of the formation of NCl3 from N and Cl atoms, showing valence-shell electrons. (a) How many valence electrons does N have initially? (c) How many valence electrons surround the N in the NCl3 molecule? (d) How many valence electrons surround each Cl in the NCl3 molecule?
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Key Concepts
Valence Electrons
Lewis Structures
Covalent Bonding
(a) Based on the lattice energies of MgCl2 and SrCl2 given in Table 8.1, what is the range of values that you would expect for the lattice energy of CaCl2?
Using Lewis symbols and Lewis structures, diagram the formation of PF3 from P and F atoms, showing valence-shell electrons. (a) How many valence electrons does P have initially? (c) How many valence electrons surround the P in the PF3 molecule? (d) How many valence electrons surround each P in the PF3 molecule?
Using Lewis symbols and Lewis structures, diagram the formation of PF3 from P and F atoms, showing valence-shell electrons. (e) Does PF3 obey the octet rule?
Using Lewis symbols and Lewis structures, make a sketch of the formation of NCl3 from N and Cl atoms, showing valence-shell electrons. (b) How many bonds Cl has to make in order to achieve an octet?