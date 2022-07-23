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Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 31a
Chapter 8, Problem 31a

(a) State whether or not the bonding in each substance is likely to be covalent: (i) glucose, (ii) nitrogen, (iii) aluminum hydroxide, (iv) ammonia, (v) neon.

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To determine if the bonding in a substance is likely to be covalent, consider the types of elements involved. Covalent bonds typically form between nonmetals.
Examine glucose (C₆H₁₂O₆): Glucose is composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, all of which are nonmetals. Therefore, the bonding in glucose is likely covalent.
Consider nitrogen (N₂): Nitrogen is a diatomic molecule consisting of two nitrogen atoms, both nonmetals. The bonding in nitrogen is covalent.
Analyze aluminum hydroxide (Al(OH)₃): Aluminum is a metal, while hydroxide is composed of oxygen and hydrogen, which are nonmetals. The bonding in aluminum hydroxide is likely ionic due to the presence of a metal.
Evaluate ammonia (NH₃): Ammonia consists of nitrogen and hydrogen, both nonmetals. Thus, the bonding in ammonia is covalent.
Assess neon (Ne): Neon is a noble gas and typically does not form bonds because it is chemically inert. Therefore, there is no covalent bonding in neon.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Covalent Bonding

Covalent bonding occurs when two atoms share one or more pairs of electrons, typically between nonmetals. This type of bond results in the formation of molecules, where the shared electrons allow each atom to achieve a more stable electron configuration, often resembling that of noble gases. Understanding the nature of covalent bonds is essential for determining the bonding characteristics of various substances.
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Molecular Structure

The molecular structure of a substance refers to the arrangement of atoms within a molecule and the types of bonds that hold them together. This structure influences the physical and chemical properties of the substance, including its reactivity and state of matter. Analyzing the molecular structure helps in identifying whether a substance is likely to exhibit covalent bonding.
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Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a bond. In covalent bonds, the difference in electronegativity between the bonded atoms can indicate the bond's character; small differences suggest nonpolar covalent bonds, while larger differences can lead to polar covalent bonds. Understanding electronegativity is crucial for predicting the type of bonding in various substances.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Energy is required to remove two electrons from Ca to form Ca2+, and energy is required to add two electrons to O to form O2 - . Yet CaO is stable relative to the free elements. Which statement is the best explanation? (a) The lattice energy of CaO is large enough to overcome these processes. (b) CaO is a covalent compound, and these processes are irrelevant. (c) CaO has a higher molar mass than either Ca or O. (d) The enthalpy of formation of CaO is small. (e) CaO is stable to atmospheric conditions.

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Textbook Question

Using Lewis symbols and Lewis structures, make a sketch of the formation of NCl3 from N and Cl atoms, showing valence-shell electrons. (a) How many valence electrons does N have initially? (c) How many valence electrons surround the N in the NCl3 molecule? (d) How many valence electrons surround each Cl in the NCl3 molecule?

Textbook Question

List the individual steps used in constructing a Born–Haber cycle for the formation of BaI2 from the elements. Which of the steps would you expect to be exothermic?

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Textbook Question

(a) Based on the lattice energies of MgCl2 and SrCl2 given in Table 8.1, what is the range of values that you would expect for the lattice energy of CaCl2?

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Textbook Question

Using Lewis symbols and Lewis structures, make a sketch of the formation of NCl3 from N and Cl atoms, showing valence-shell electrons. (b) How many bonds Cl has to make in order to achieve an octet?

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