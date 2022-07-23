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Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding TheoriesProblem 82a
Chapter 9, Problem 82a

(a) The nitric oxide molecule, NO, readily loses one electron to form the NO+ ion. Which of the following is the best explanation of why this happens: (i) Oxygen is more electronegative than nitrogen, (ii) The highest energy electron in NO lies in a π2p* molecular orbital, or (iii) The π2p* MO in NO is completely filled.

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1
Understand the concept of molecular orbitals (MOs) and how they relate to the stability of a molecule. In NO, the molecular orbitals are formed from the combination of atomic orbitals of nitrogen and oxygen.
Recognize that the π2p* molecular orbital is an antibonding orbital. Electrons in antibonding orbitals can destabilize a molecule, making it more likely to lose an electron.
Consider the electronic configuration of NO. The molecule has an odd number of electrons, and the highest energy electron is in the π2p* molecular orbital.
Evaluate the options: (i) Oxygen's electronegativity does not directly explain the loss of an electron from NO, (ii) The presence of an electron in the π2p* MO suggests instability, making it a likely candidate for electron loss, (iii) If the π2p* MO were completely filled, it would imply a higher degree of instability.
Conclude that option (ii) is the best explanation: The highest energy electron in NO lies in a π2p* molecular orbital, which is an antibonding orbital, making the molecule more likely to lose an electron to achieve greater stability.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. In the context of nitric oxide (NO), oxygen is more electronegative than nitrogen, which influences the distribution of electrons in the molecule. However, while this property affects bond polarity, it does not directly explain the ionization process of NO.
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Molecular Orbitals

Molecular orbitals (MOs) are formed by the combination of atomic orbitals when atoms bond together. In NO, the highest energy electron occupies a π<sub>2p</sub>* molecular orbital, which is an antibonding orbital. Electrons in antibonding orbitals are less stable and more likely to be lost, making this concept crucial for understanding why NO can readily lose an electron to form the NO<sup>+</sup> ion.
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Electron Configuration and Stability

The stability of an electron configuration plays a significant role in the ionization of molecules. In NO, the π<sub>2p</sub>* MO is not completely filled, which contributes to the molecule's tendency to lose an electron. A partially filled antibonding orbital is less stable than a filled or lower-energy orbital, making the loss of an electron energetically favorable.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

(c) With what neutral homonuclear diatomic molecules are the NO+ and NO- ions isoelectronic (same number of electrons)? With what neutral homonuclear diatomic molecule is the NO- ion isoelectronic (same number of electrons)?

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Textbook Question

Determine the electron configurations for CN+, CN, and CN-. (a) Which species has the strongest C¬N bond?

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Textbook Question

Determine the electron configurations for CN+, CN, and CN-. (b) Which species, if any, has unpaired electrons?

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If we assume that the energy-level diagrams for homonuclear diatomic molecules shown in Figure 9.43 can be applied to heteronuclear diatomic molecules and ions, predict the bond order and magnetic behavior of (d) ClF.

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Textbook Question

Consider the molecular orbitals of the P2 molecule. Assume that the MOs of diatomics from the third row of the periodic table are analogous to those from the second row. (a) Which valence atomic orbitals of P are used to construct the MOs of P2?

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Textbook Question

Consider the molecular orbitals of the P2 molecule. Assume that the MOs of diatomics from the third row of the periodic table are analogous to those from the second row. (c) For the P2 molecule, how many electrons occupy the MO in the figure?

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