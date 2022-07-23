(c) With what neutral homonuclear diatomic molecules are the NO+ and NO- ions isoelectronic (same number of electrons)? With what neutral homonuclear diatomic molecule is the NO- ion isoelectronic (same number of electrons)?
Determine the electron configurations for CN+, CN, and CN-. (a) Which species has the strongest C¬N bond?
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Key Concepts
Electron Configuration
Bond Order
Ionic and Covalent Character
(a) The nitric oxide molecule, NO, readily loses one electron to form the NO+ ion. Which of the following is the best explanation of why this happens: (i) Oxygen is more electronegative than nitrogen, (ii) The highest energy electron in NO lies in a π2p* molecular orbital, or (iii) The π2p* MO in NO is completely filled.
Using Figures 9.35 and 9.43 as guides, draw the molecular orbital electron configuration for (d) Ne22 +. In each case indicate whether the addition of an electron to the ion would increase or decrease the bond order of the species.
Determine the electron configurations for CN+, CN, and CN-. (b) Which species, if any, has unpaired electrons?
If we assume that the energy-level diagrams for homonuclear diatomic molecules shown in Figure 9.43 can be applied to heteronuclear diatomic molecules and ions, predict the bond order and magnetic behavior of (d) ClF.