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Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding TheoriesProblem 60e
Chapter 9, Problem 60e

Ethyl acetate, C4H8O2, is a fragrant substance used both as a solvent and as an aroma enhancer. Its Lewis structure is
(e) How many valence electrons remain in nonbonding pairs in the molecule?

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1
Determine the total number of valence electrons in the molecule by adding the valence electrons of each atom: Carbon (C) has 4 valence electrons, Hydrogen (H) has 1, and Oxygen (O) has 6.
Calculate the total number of valence electrons for ethyl acetate, C_4H_8O_2, by multiplying the number of each type of atom by its valence electrons and summing them up.
Draw the Lewis structure of ethyl acetate, ensuring that each atom achieves a full valence shell, typically 8 electrons for C and O, and 2 for H.
Identify the bonding pairs of electrons (shared between atoms) and subtract these from the total number of valence electrons to find the number of nonbonding electrons.
Count the remaining electrons that are not involved in bonding (lone pairs) to determine how many valence electrons remain in nonbonding pairs in the molecule.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and are crucial for chemical bonding. In the context of molecules, they determine how atoms interact and bond with each other. For ethyl acetate, understanding the total number of valence electrons helps in constructing its Lewis structure and analyzing its bonding and nonbonding electron pairs.
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Lewis Structure

A Lewis structure is a diagram that represents the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. It visually depicts how valence electrons are arranged among atoms, showing both bonding pairs (shared electrons) and nonbonding pairs (lone pairs). For ethyl acetate, drawing the Lewis structure is essential to identify the distribution of electrons and to count the nonbonding pairs.
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Nonbonding Electron Pairs

Nonbonding electron pairs, also known as lone pairs, are pairs of valence electrons that are not involved in bonding with other atoms. These pairs can influence the molecular geometry and reactivity of a compound. In ethyl acetate, calculating the number of nonbonding pairs is important for understanding its molecular shape and properties, as they affect how the molecule interacts with other substances.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the Lewis structure for acetic acid, which is known as vinegar: (b) What are the hybridizations of the orbitals on the two oxygen atoms, and what are the approximate bond angles at the oxygen that is connected to carbon and hydrogen? What are the hybridizations of the orbitals on the two oxygen atoms?

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Textbook Question

Consider the Lewis structure for glycine, the simplest amino acid:


(b) What are the hybridizations of the orbitals on the two oxygens and the nitrogen atom, and what are the approximate bond angles at the nitrogen?

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Textbook Question

Consider the Lewis structure for acetic acid, which is known as vinegar:

(a) What are the approximate bond angles about each of the two carbon atoms, and what are the hybridizations of the orbitals on each of them?

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Textbook Question

Ethyl acetate, C4H8O2, is a fragrant substance used both as a solvent and as an aroma enhancer. Its Lewis structure is

(c) How many of the valence electrons are used to make s bonds in the molecule?

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Textbook Question

Propylene, C3H6, is a gas that is used to form the important polymer called polypropylene. Its Lewis structure is (a) What is the total number of valence electrons in the propylene molecule?

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Textbook Question

Benzaldehyde, C7H6O, is a fragrant substance responsible for the aroma of almonds. Its Lewis structure is

(a) What is the hybridization at each of the carbon atoms of the molecule?

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