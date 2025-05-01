Skip to main content
Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding TheoriesProblem 61b
Chapter 9, Problem 61b

Consider the Lewis structure for glycine, the simplest amino acid:


(b) What are the hybridizations of the orbitals on the two oxygens and the nitrogen atom, and what are the approximate bond angles at the nitrogen?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the Lewis structure of glycine, focusing on the carboxyl group (COOH) and the amino group (NH2).
For the oxygen atoms in the carboxyl group, determine the hybridization by considering the number of sigma bonds and lone pairs. Typically, oxygen in a double bond (C=O) is sp2 hybridized, while oxygen in a single bond (O-H) is sp3 hybridized.
For the nitrogen atom in the amino group, consider the number of sigma bonds and lone pairs. Nitrogen with three sigma bonds and one lone pair is usually sp3 hybridized.
Estimate the bond angles around the nitrogen atom. In an sp3 hybridized nitrogen, the bond angles are approximately 109.5 degrees, but due to lone pair repulsion, they might be slightly less.
Summarize the hybridizations: the carbonyl oxygen is sp2, the hydroxyl oxygen is sp3, and the nitrogen is sp3 hybridized, with bond angles around nitrogen slightly less than 109.5 degrees.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hybridization

Hybridization is the concept of mixing atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals that can accommodate the bonding requirements of atoms in a molecule. In the case of glycine, the nitrogen atom typically undergoes sp3 hybridization due to its four substituents, while the oxygen atoms may exhibit sp2 hybridization due to their involvement in double bonds with carbon.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:51
Hybridization

Bond Angles

Bond angles are the angles formed between adjacent bonds in a molecule, which are influenced by the hybridization of the central atom. For sp3 hybridized atoms, the ideal bond angle is approximately 109.5 degrees, while sp2 hybridized atoms have bond angles around 120 degrees. Understanding these angles helps predict the molecular geometry of glycine.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:53
Bond Angles

Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They provide a visual representation of the arrangement of electrons and help in determining the hybridization and bond angles by illustrating how atoms are connected and the distribution of electron density in the molecule.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:28
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions
Related Practice
Textbook Question
(c) Is the p bond in NO2- localized or delocalized?
730
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Consider the Lewis structure for acetic acid, which is known as vinegar: (b) What are the hybridizations of the orbitals on the two oxygen atoms, and what are the approximate bond angles at the oxygen that is connected to carbon and hydrogen? What are the hybridizations of the orbitals on the two oxygen atoms?

963
views
Textbook Question

Ethyl acetate, C4H8O2, is a fragrant substance used both as a solvent and as an aroma enhancer. Its Lewis structure is

(e) How many valence electrons remain in nonbonding pairs in the molecule?

861
views
Textbook Question

Consider the Lewis structure for acetic acid, which is known as vinegar:

(a) What are the approximate bond angles about each of the two carbon atoms, and what are the hybridizations of the orbitals on each of them?

595
views
Textbook Question

Ethyl acetate, C4H8O2, is a fragrant substance used both as a solvent and as an aroma enhancer. Its Lewis structure is

(c) How many of the valence electrons are used to make s bonds in the molecule?

709
views
Textbook Question

Consider the Lewis structure for glycine, the simplest amino acid:

(c) What is the total number of s bonds in the entire molecule, and what is the total number of p bonds?

663
views