Consider the Lewis structure for glycine, the simplest amino acid:
(b) What are the hybridizations of the orbitals on the two oxygens and the nitrogen atom, and what are the approximate bond angles at the nitrogen?
Key Concepts
Hybridization
Bond Angles
Lewis Structures
Consider the Lewis structure for acetic acid, which is known as vinegar: (b) What are the hybridizations of the orbitals on the two oxygen atoms, and what are the approximate bond angles at the oxygen that is connected to carbon and hydrogen? What are the hybridizations of the orbitals on the two oxygen atoms?
Ethyl acetate, C4H8O2, is a fragrant substance used both as a solvent and as an aroma enhancer. Its Lewis structure is
(e) How many valence electrons remain in nonbonding pairs in the molecule?
Consider the Lewis structure for acetic acid, which is known as vinegar:
(a) What are the approximate bond angles about each of the two carbon atoms, and what are the hybridizations of the orbitals on each of them?
Ethyl acetate, C4H8O2, is a fragrant substance used both as a solvent and as an aroma enhancer. Its Lewis structure is
(c) How many of the valence electrons are used to make s bonds in the molecule?
Consider the Lewis structure for glycine, the simplest amino acid:
(c) What is the total number of s bonds in the entire molecule, and what is the total number of p bonds?