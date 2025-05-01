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Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding TheoriesProblem 61b1
Chapter 9, Problem 61b1

Consider the Lewis structure for acetic acid, which is known as vinegar: (b) What are the hybridizations of the orbitals on the two oxygen atoms, and what are the approximate bond angles at the oxygen that is connected to carbon and hydrogen? What are the hybridizations of the orbitals on the two oxygen atoms?

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1
Identify the two oxygen atoms in the acetic acid molecule. One oxygen atom is double bonded to a carbon atom (carbonyl group), and the other oxygen atom is single bonded to a carbon atom and also bonded to a hydrogen atom (hydroxyl group).
Determine the hybridization of the oxygen in the carbonyl group. Since it forms two sigma bonds (one with carbon and one as part of the double bond) and has two lone pairs, the hybridization is sp2.
Determine the hybridization of the oxygen in the hydroxyl group. This oxygen forms two sigma bonds (one with carbon and one with hydrogen) and has two lone pairs, leading to sp3 hybridization.
Analyze the bond angles for the oxygen in the hydroxyl group. With sp3 hybridization, the ideal bond angles are approximately 109.5 degrees, but due to the presence of the double bond in the molecule, there might be slight deviations from this ideal angle.
Summarize the findings: The oxygen in the carbonyl group is sp2 hybridized with bond angles approximately 120 degrees around it, while the oxygen in the hydroxyl group is sp3 hybridized with bond angles close to 109.5 degrees.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hybridization

Hybridization is a concept in chemistry that describes the mixing of atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals. These hybrid orbitals are used to explain the geometry of molecular bonding. In acetic acid, the oxygen atoms undergo hybridization to form sp2 and sp3 hybrid orbitals, which influence the molecular shape and bond angles.
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Hybridization

Bond Angles

Bond angles are the angles formed between two bonds that share a common atom, which are crucial for determining the geometry of a molecule. In acetic acid, the bond angles around the oxygen atoms are influenced by their hybridization. The sp2 hybridized oxygen has bond angles close to 120 degrees, while the sp3 hybridized oxygen has bond angles close to 109.5 degrees.
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Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They provide a visual representation of the arrangement of electrons and help predict molecular geometry and reactivity. For acetic acid, the Lewis structure illustrates the connectivity of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms, which is essential for understanding hybridization and bond angles.
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