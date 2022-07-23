Textbook Question
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. (c) Molecules containing electrons that occupy antibonding orbitals must be unstable.
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Indicate whether each statement is true or false. (c) Molecules containing electrons that occupy antibonding orbitals must be unstable.
Using Figures 9.35 and 9.43 as guides, draw the molecular orbital electron configuration for (d) Ne22 +. In each case indicate whether the addition of an electron to the ion would increase or decrease the bond order of the species.
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. (d) Electrons cannot occupy a nonbonding orbital.
If we assume that the energy-level diagrams for homonuclear diatomic molecules shown in Figure 9.43 can be applied to heteronuclear diatomic molecules and ions, predict the bond order and magnetic behavior of (d) ClF.