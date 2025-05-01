Sigma (σ) and Pi (π) Bonds

Sigma (σ) bonds are the first bonds formed between two atoms, created by the head-on overlap of atomic orbitals. They allow for free rotation around the bond axis. In contrast, pi (π) bonds are formed by the side-to-side overlap of p orbitals and exist in addition to a sigma bond in double and triple bonds, restricting rotation. Recognizing the types of bonds in a molecule is crucial for understanding its stability and reactivity.