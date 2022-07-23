In the hydrocarbon (b) How many s bonds are there in the molecule?
In the hydrocarbon
(d) Identify all the 120° bond angles in the molecule.
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Key Concepts
Bond Angles
Hybridization
Molecular Geometry
The molecule shown below is called furan. It is represented in typical shorthand way for organic molecules, with hydrogen atoms not shown, and each of the 4 vertices representing a carbon atom.
(e) The C—C—C bond angles in furan are much smaller than those in benzene. The likely reason is which of the following: (i) The hybridization of the carbon atoms in furan is different from that in benzene, (ii) Furan does not have another resonance structure equivalent to the one above, or (iii) The atoms in a five-membered ring are forced to adopt smaller angles than in a six-membered ring.
The drawing below shows the overlap of two hybrid orbitals to form a bond in a hydrocarbon. (a) Which of the following types of bonds is being formed: (i) C¬C s, (ii) C¬C p, or (iii) C¬H s?
In the hydrocarbon
(a) What is the hybridization at each carbon atom in the molecule?
The drawing below shows the overlap of two hybrid orbitals to form a bond in a hydrocarbon. (b) Which of the following could be the identity of the hydrocarbon: (i) CH4, (ii) C2H6, (iii) C2H4, or (iv) C2H2?
The orbital diagram that follows presents the final step in the formation of hybrid orbitals by a silicon atom. (b) What type of hybrid orbital is produced in this hybridization?