Chapter 9, Problem 120b

The organic molecules shown here are derivatives of benzene in which six-membered rings are 'fused' at the edges of the hexagons. (b) Suppose you are given a sample of one of the compounds. Could combustion analysis be used to determine unambiguously which of the three it is?

