Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding TheoriesProblem 120b
Chapter 9, Problem 120b

The organic molecules shown here are derivatives of benzene in which six-membered rings are 'fused' at the edges of the hexagons.

(b) Suppose you are given a sample of one of the compounds. Could combustion analysis be used to determine unambiguously which of the three it is?

Verified Solution
Video transcript

Hello everyone today. We are being asked if combustion analysis can be a tool used to distinguish one of the compounds from the other and the answer is yes. And so why is that? Well, it's yes because there are a different number. So there are a different number of carbon atoms, hydrogen atoms and nitrogen atoms present. And combustion analysis is used to determine the elemental composition. So it determines the elemental composition of structures. And so if you look at the structure, the first structure period in we see that we have carbons, 12345 hydrogen and one nitrogen for perimeter. We have 1234 carbons four hydrogen and one nitrogen. And so for pureeing we'll have 12345 carbons four hydrogen And we'll have four nitrogen. So the answer is yes because there are a different number of carbon, hydrogen and nitrogen atoms. I hope this helped. And until next time.
