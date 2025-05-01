Step 1: Acid Rain - Acid rain refers to precipitation that is significantly more acidic than normal, due to the presence of elevated levels of hydrogen ions (low pH). It is primarily caused by the emission of sulfur dioxide (SO₂) and nitrogen oxides (NOₓ) into the atmosphere, which react with water vapor to form sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄) and nitric acid (HNO₃). These acids can fall to the ground as rain, snow, or fog, leading to environmental damage.