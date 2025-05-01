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Ch.18 - Chemistry of the Environment
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.18 - Chemistry of the EnvironmentProblem 61
Chapter 18, Problem 61

A friend of yours has seen each of the following items in newspaper articles and would like an explanation: (a) acid rain, (b) greenhouse gas, (c) photochemical smog, (d) ozone depletion. Give a brief explanation of each term and identify one or two of the chemicals associated with each.

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Acid Rain - Acid rain refers to precipitation that is significantly more acidic than normal, due to the presence of elevated levels of hydrogen ions (low pH). It is primarily caused by the emission of sulfur dioxide (SO₂) and nitrogen oxides (NOₓ) into the atmosphere, which react with water vapor to form sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄) and nitric acid (HNO₃). These acids can fall to the ground as rain, snow, or fog, leading to environmental damage.
Step 2: Greenhouse Gas - Greenhouse gases are atmospheric gases that trap heat from the sun, preventing it from escaping back into space, thus warming the Earth's surface. The most common greenhouse gases include carbon dioxide (CO₂), methane (CH₄), and water vapor (H₂O). These gases contribute to the greenhouse effect, which is a natural process that warms the Earth's surface, but human activities have increased their concentrations, leading to global warming.
Step 3: Photochemical Smog - Photochemical smog is a type of air pollution that is formed when sunlight reacts with pollutants such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and nitrogen oxides (NOₓ) in the atmosphere. This reaction produces a mixture of harmful chemicals, including ozone (O₃) at ground level, which can cause respiratory problems and other health issues. It is commonly associated with urban areas with high traffic emissions.
Step 4: Ozone Depletion - Ozone depletion refers to the thinning of the Earth's ozone layer, which is located in the stratosphere and protects life on Earth by absorbing the majority of the sun's harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation. This depletion is primarily caused by human-made chemicals called chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and halons, which release chlorine and bromine atoms when they are broken down by UV light, leading to the destruction of ozone (O₃) molecules.
Step 5: Summary - Each of these environmental issues is associated with specific chemicals: acid rain with sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides, greenhouse gases with carbon dioxide and methane, photochemical smog with volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides, and ozone depletion with chlorofluorocarbons and halons. Understanding these terms and their associated chemicals is crucial for addressing and mitigating their impacts on the environment.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid Rain

Acid rain refers to precipitation that has a lower pH than normal rainwater, typically due to the presence of sulfuric and nitric acids formed from sulfur dioxide (SO2) and nitrogen oxides (NOx) released into the atmosphere. These pollutants can originate from industrial emissions and vehicle exhaust. Acid rain can harm ecosystems, damage buildings, and affect water quality.
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Greenhouse Gas

Greenhouse gases are atmospheric gases that trap heat from the Earth's surface, contributing to the greenhouse effect and global warming. Key examples include carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), and nitrous oxide (N2O). These gases are primarily produced by human activities such as fossil fuel combustion, agriculture, and deforestation, leading to climate change.
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Ozone Depletion

Ozone depletion refers to the reduction of the ozone layer in the stratosphere, primarily caused by chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and halons. These chemicals release chlorine and bromine upon exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, which catalyze the breakdown of ozone (O3) molecules. The depletion of the ozone layer increases UV radiation reaching the Earth's surface, posing risks to human health and ecosystems.
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Formation Equations Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how Equations 18.7 and 18.9 can be added to give Equation 18.10.

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Textbook Question

Suppose that on another planet the atmosphere consists of 17% Kr, 38% CH4, and 45% O2. What is the average molar mass at the surface? What is the average molar mass at an altitude at which all the O2 is photodissociated?

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Textbook Question

A reaction for converting ketones to lactones, called the Baeyer–Villiger reaction,

is used in the manufacture of plastics and pharmaceu- ticals. 3-Chloroperbenzoic acid is shock-sensitive, how- ever, and prone to explode. Also, 3-chlorobenzoic acid is a waste product. An alternative process being developed uses hydrogen peroxide and a catalyst consisting of tin deposited within a solid support. The catalyst is readily recovered from the reaction mixture. (a) What would you expect to be the other product of oxidation of the ketone to lactone by hydrogen peroxide?

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Textbook Question

In the following three instances, which choice is greener in a chemical process? Explain. (a) A reaction that can be run at 350 K for 12 h without a catalyst or one that can be run at 300 K for 1 h with a reusable catalyst.

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