Show how Equations 18.7 and 18.9 can be added to give Equation 18.10.
A friend of yours has seen each of the following items in newspaper articles and would like an explanation: (a) acid rain, (b) greenhouse gas, (c) photochemical smog, (d) ozone depletion. Give a brief explanation of each term and identify one or two of the chemicals associated with each.
Key Concepts
Acid Rain
Greenhouse Gas
Ozone Depletion
Suppose that on another planet the atmosphere consists of 17% Kr, 38% CH4, and 45% O2. What is the average molar mass at the surface? What is the average molar mass at an altitude at which all the O2 is photodissociated?
A reaction for converting ketones to lactones, called the Baeyer–Villiger reaction,
is used in the manufacture of plastics and pharmaceu- ticals. 3-Chloroperbenzoic acid is shock-sensitive, how- ever, and prone to explode. Also, 3-chlorobenzoic acid is a waste product. An alternative process being developed uses hydrogen peroxide and a catalyst consisting of tin deposited within a solid support. The catalyst is readily recovered from the reaction mixture. (a) What would you expect to be the other product of oxidation of the ketone to lactone by hydrogen peroxide?
In the following three instances, which choice is greener in a chemical process? Explain. (a) A reaction that can be run at 350 K for 12 h without a catalyst or one that can be run at 300 K for 1 h with a reusable catalyst.