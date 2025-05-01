In the lime soda process once used in large scale munici-pal water softening, calcium hydroxide prepared from lime and sodium carbonate are added to precipitate Ca2+ as CaCO3(s) and Mg2+ as Mg(OH)2(s): Ca2+(aq) + CO32-(aq) → CaCO3(s) Mg2+(aq) + 2 OH-(aq) → MgOH2(aq) How many moles of Ca(OH)2 and Na2CO3 should be added to soften (remove the Ca2+ and Mg2+) 1200 L of water in which [Ca2+] = 5.0x10-4 M and [Mg2+] = 7.0x10-4 M?
Suppose that tests of a municipal water system reveal the presence of bromate ion, BrO3-. What are the likely origins of this ion?
Key Concepts
Bromate Ion Formation
Water Treatment Processes
Environmental Sources of Bromide
A reaction for converting ketones to lactones, called the Baeyer–Villiger reaction,
is used in the manufacture of plastics and pharmaceu- ticals. 3-Chloroperbenzoic acid is shock-sensitive, how- ever, and prone to explode. Also, 3-chlorobenzoic acid is a waste product. An alternative process being developed uses hydrogen peroxide and a catalyst consisting of tin deposited within a solid support. The catalyst is readily recovered from the reaction mixture. (a) What would you expect to be the other product of oxidation of the ketone to lactone by hydrogen peroxide?
The organic anion
is found in most detergents. Assume that the anion under-goes aerobic decomposition in the following manner: C18H29SO3- + 51 O2 → 36 CO2(aq) + 28 H2O (l) + 2 H+(aq) + 2 SO42-(aq) What is the total mass of O2 required to biodegrade 10.0 g of this substance?
(a) What are trihalomethanes (THMs)? (b) Draw the Lewis structures of two example THMs.