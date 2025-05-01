Skip to main content
Ch.18 - Chemistry of the Environment
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.18 - Chemistry of the EnvironmentProblem 54
Chapter 18, Problem 54

Suppose that tests of a municipal water system reveal the presence of bromate ion, BrO3-. What are the likely origins of this ion?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that bromate ion (BrO3-) is a polyatomic ion that can form under certain conditions in water systems.
Step 2: Recognize that bromate can be formed as a byproduct during the disinfection of water, particularly when ozone (O3) is used as a disinfectant.
Step 3: Consider that bromate formation can occur when bromide ions (Br-) present in the water react with ozone during the ozonation process.
Step 4: Note that bromate can also form when chlorine dioxide is used as a disinfectant, although this is less common compared to ozonation.
Step 5: Understand that the presence of bromate in drinking water is a concern due to its potential health effects, and water treatment facilities must monitor and control its levels.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bromate Ion Formation

The bromate ion (BrO3-) is typically formed through the oxidation of bromide ions (Br-) in the presence of ozone (O3) or chlorine. This process can occur during water treatment when bromide is present in the source water, leading to the formation of bromate as a byproduct. Understanding this formation is crucial for identifying potential sources of bromate in municipal water systems.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:17
Ion Formation

Water Treatment Processes

Municipal water systems often employ various treatment processes, including chlorination and ozonation, to disinfect water and remove contaminants. These processes can inadvertently lead to the formation of disinfection byproducts, such as bromate, especially when bromide is present in the source water. Recognizing these treatment methods helps in tracing the origins of bromate ions in the water supply.

Environmental Sources of Bromide

Bromide ions can enter municipal water systems from several environmental sources, including seawater intrusion, agricultural runoff, and industrial discharges. These sources contribute to the overall bromide concentration in water, which can subsequently lead to bromate formation during treatment. Identifying these environmental sources is essential for understanding the potential origins of bromate ions in the water supply.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:40
Ligands Example
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In the lime soda process once used in large scale munici-pal water softening, calcium hydroxide prepared from lime and sodium carbonate are added to precipitate Ca2+ as CaCO3(s) and Mg2+ as Mg(OH)2(s): Ca2+(aq) + CO32-(aq) → CaCO3(s) Mg2+(aq) + 2 OH-(aq) → MgOH2(aq) How many moles of Ca(OH)2 and Na2CO3 should be added to soften (remove the Ca2+ and Mg2+) 1200 L of water in which [Ca2+] = 5.0x10-4 M and [Mg2+] = 7.0x10-4 M?

852
views
Textbook Question

A reaction for converting ketones to lactones, called the Baeyer–Villiger reaction,

is used in the manufacture of plastics and pharmaceu- ticals. 3-Chloroperbenzoic acid is shock-sensitive, how- ever, and prone to explode. Also, 3-chlorobenzoic acid is a waste product. An alternative process being developed uses hydrogen peroxide and a catalyst consisting of tin deposited within a solid support. The catalyst is readily recovered from the reaction mixture. (a) What would you expect to be the other product of oxidation of the ketone to lactone by hydrogen peroxide?

729
views
Textbook Question

The organic anion

is found in most detergents. Assume that the anion under-goes aerobic decomposition in the following manner: C18H29SO3- + 51 O2 → 36 CO2(aq) + 28 H2O (l) + 2 H+(aq) + 2 SO42-(aq) What is the total mass of O2 required to biodegrade 10.0 g of this substance?

422
views
Textbook Question

(a) What are trihalomethanes (THMs)? (b) Draw the Lewis structures of two example THMs.

742
views