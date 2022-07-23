Chapter 18, Problem 52

In the lime soda process once used in large scale munici-pal water softening, calcium hydroxide prepared from lime and sodium carbonate are added to precipitate Ca2+ as CaCO3(s) and Mg2+ as Mg(OH)2(s): Ca2+(aq) + CO32-(aq) → CaCO3(s) Mg2+(aq) + 2 OH-(aq) → MgOH2(aq) How many moles of Ca(OH)2 and Na2CO3 should be added to soften (remove the Ca2+ and Mg2+) 1200 L of water in which [Ca2+] = 5.0x10-4 M and [Mg2+] = 7.0x10-4 M?

