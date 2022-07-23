Chapter 18, Problem 52
In the lime soda process once used in large scale munici-pal water softening, calcium hydroxide prepared from lime and sodium carbonate are added to precipitate Ca2+ as CaCO3(s) and Mg2+ as Mg(OH)2(s): Ca2+(aq) + CO32-(aq) → CaCO3(s) Mg2+(aq) + 2 OH-(aq) → MgOH2(aq) How many moles of Ca(OH)2 and Na2CO3 should be added to soften (remove the Ca2+ and Mg2+) 1200 L of water in which [Ca2+] = 5.0x10-4 M and [Mg2+] = 7.0x10-4 M?
Video transcript
The Ogallala aquifer described in the Closer Look box in Section 18.3, provides 82% of the drinking water for the people who live in the region, although more than 75% of the water that is pumped from it is for irrigation. Irrigation withdrawals are approximately 18 billion gallons per day. (b) What process or processes accounts for the presence of arsenic in well water?
The organic anion
is found in most detergents. Assume that the anion under-goes aerobic decomposition in the following manner: C18H29SO3- + 51 O2 → 36 CO2(aq) + 28 H2O (l) + 2 H+(aq) + 2 SO42-(aq) What is the total mass of O2 required to biodegrade 10.0 g of this substance?
Magnesium ions are removed in water treatment by the addition of slaked lime, Ca(OH)2. Write a balanced chemical equation to describe what occurs in this process
(b) Draw the Lewis structures of two example THMs.
A reaction for converting ketones to lactones, called the Baeyer–Villiger reaction,
is used in the manufacture of plastics and pharmaceu- ticals. 3-Chloroperbenzoic acid is shock-sensitive, how- ever, and prone to explode. Also, 3-chlorobenzoic acid is a waste product. An alternative process being developed uses hydrogen peroxide and a catalyst consisting of tin deposited within a solid support. The catalyst is readily recovered from the reaction mixture. (a) What would you expect to be the other product of oxidation of the ketone to lactone by hydrogen peroxide?
In the following three instances, which choice is greener in a chemical process? Explain. (a) A reaction that can be run at 350 K for 12 h without a catalyst or one that can be run at 300 K for 1 h with a reusable catalyst.