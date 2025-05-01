Skip to main content
Ch.18 - Chemistry of the Environment
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.18 - Chemistry of the EnvironmentProblem 28
Chapter 18, Problem 28

Would you expect the substance CFBr3 to accelerate the depletion of the ozone layer?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical structure of CFBr3, which is a compound containing carbon (C), fluorine (F), and bromine (Br) atoms.
Understand the role of halogenated compounds in ozone depletion. Compounds containing chlorine and bromine, such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and halons, are known to catalyze the breakdown of ozone (O3) in the stratosphere.
Recognize that bromine is particularly effective at depleting ozone. Bromine atoms are more efficient than chlorine atoms in catalyzing ozone destruction.
Consider the stability of CFBr3 in the atmosphere. If CFBr3 is stable enough to reach the stratosphere, it can release bromine atoms upon photodissociation, contributing to ozone depletion.
Conclude that due to the presence of bromine, CFBr3 has the potential to accelerate the depletion of the ozone layer, similar to other brominated compounds.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ozone Layer Depletion

The ozone layer, located in the stratosphere, protects Earth from harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Depletion occurs when ozone molecules are broken down by chemicals, particularly chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and halons, which release chlorine and bromine upon exposure to UV light. Understanding the mechanisms of ozone depletion is crucial for assessing the impact of various substances on this protective layer.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:52
Acid-Base Extraction

Halogenated Compounds

Halogenated compounds, such as CFBr3 (trifluorobromomethane), contain halogen atoms (fluorine, chlorine, bromine, iodine) that can participate in chemical reactions leading to ozone depletion. Bromine is particularly effective at destroying ozone, as one bromine atom can break down thousands of ozone molecules. Recognizing the role of these compounds is essential for evaluating their environmental impact.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:11
Halogenation Reactions

Atmospheric Chemistry

Atmospheric chemistry studies the chemical composition and reactions occurring in the atmosphere, including the interactions between pollutants and natural components. It is vital for understanding how substances like CFBr3 behave in the atmosphere, their potential to contribute to ozone depletion, and the broader implications for climate change and environmental health.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(a) What is the difference between chlorofluorocarbons and hydrofluorocarbons?

419
views
Textbook Question

(a) Write a chemical equation that describes the attack of acid rain on limestone, CaCO3.

Textbook Question

(a) When chlorine atoms react with atmospheric ozone, what are the products of the reaction?

618
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following reactions in the stratosphere cause an increase in temperature there? (a) O(g) + O2(g) → O3+(g) (b) O3*(g) + M(g) → O3(g) + M*(g) (c) O2(g) + hv → 2 O(g) (d) O(g) + N2(g) → NO(g) + N(g) (e) All of the above

515
views