Textbook Question
(a) What is the difference between chlorofluorocarbons and hydrofluorocarbons?
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(a) What is the difference between chlorofluorocarbons and hydrofluorocarbons?
(a) Write a chemical equation that describes the attack of acid rain on limestone, CaCO3.
(a) When chlorine atoms react with atmospheric ozone, what are the products of the reaction?
Which of the following reactions in the stratosphere cause an increase in temperature there? (a) O(g) + O2(g) → O3+(g) (b) O3*(g) + M(g) → O3(g) + M*(g) (c) O2(g) + hv → 2 O(g) (d) O(g) + N2(g) → NO(g) + N(g) (e) All of the above