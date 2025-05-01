Ozone Layer Depletion

The ozone layer, located in the stratosphere, protects Earth from harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Depletion occurs when ozone molecules are broken down by chemicals, particularly chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and halons, which release chlorine and bromine upon exposure to UV light. Understanding the mechanisms of ozone depletion is crucial for assessing the impact of various substances on this protective layer.