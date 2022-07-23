In 1986 an electrical power plant in Taylorsville, Georgia, burned 8,376,726 tons of coal, a national record at that time. (b) If 55% of the SO2 could be removed by reaction with powdered CaO to form CaSO3, how many tons of CaSO3 would be produced?
The concentration of H2O in the stratosphere is about 5 ppm. It undergoes photodissociation according to: H2O(g) → H(g) + OH(g) (b) Using Table 8.3, calculate the wavelength required to cause this dissociation.
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Key Concepts
Photodissociation
Wavelength and Energy Relationship
Parts Per Million (ppm)
The concentration of H2O in the stratosphere is about 5 ppm. It undergoes photodissociation according to: H2O(g) → H(g) + OH(g)
(c) The hydroxyl radical, OH, can react with ozone, giving the following reactions:
OH(g) + O3(g) → HO2(g) + O2(g)
HO2(g) + O(g) → OH(g) + O2(g)
What overall reaction results from these two elementary reactions? What is the catalyst in the overall reaction? Explain.
In 1986 an electrical power plant in Taylorsville, Georgia, burned 8,376,726 tons of coal, a national record at that time. (a) Assuming that the coal was 83% carbon and 2.5% sulfur and that combustion was complete, calculate the number of tons of carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide produced by the plant during the year.
The water supply for a midwestern city contains the following impurities: coarse sand, finely divided particulates, nitrate ions, trihalomethanes, dissolved phosphorus in the form of phosphates, potentially harmful bacterial strains, dissolved organic substances. Which of the following processes or agents, if any, is effective in removing each of these impurities: coarse sand filtration, activated carbon filtration, aeration, ozonization, precipitation with aluminum hydroxide?