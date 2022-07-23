Wavelength and Energy Relationship

The energy of a photon is inversely related to its wavelength, described by the equation E = hc/λ, where E is energy, h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and λ is the wavelength. This relationship is essential for calculating the wavelength required to provide enough energy to break chemical bonds during photodissociation. Knowing how to manipulate this equation allows for the determination of the specific wavelength needed for a given reaction.