The concentration of H 2 O in the stratosphere is about 5 ppm. It undergoes photodissociation according to: H 2 O(g) → H(g) + OH(g)

(c) The hydroxyl radical, OH, can react with ozone, giving the following reactions:

OH(g) + O 3 (g) → HO 2 (g) + O 2 (g)

HO 2 (g) + O(g) → OH(g) + O 2 (g)

What overall reaction results from these two elementary reactions? What is the catalyst in the overall reaction? Explain.