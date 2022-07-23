Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture. If a mixture, indicate whether it is homogeneous or heterogeneous: (c) a hardboiled egg
Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture. If a mixture, indicate whether it is homogeneous or heterogeneous: (d) sawdust.
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Key Concepts
Pure Substances
Mixtures
Homogeneous vs. Heterogeneous Mixtures
Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture. If a mixture, indicate whether it is homogeneous or heterogeneous: c. magnesium
Give the chemical symbol or name for the following elements, as appropriate: c. potassium
Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture. If a mixture, indicate whether it is homogeneous or heterogeneous: a. gasoline vapor,
In the process of attempting to characterize a substance, a chemist makes the following observations: The substance is a silvery white, lustrous metal. It melts at 649 °C and boils at 1105 °C. Its density at 20 °C is 1.738 g/cm3. The substance burns in air, producing an intense white light. It reacts with chlorine to give a brittle white solid. The substance can be pounded into thin sheets or drawn into wires. It is a good conductor of electricity. Which of these characteristics are physical properties, and which are chemical properties?
You are hiking in the mountains and find a shiny gold nugget. It might be the element gold, or it might be “fool’s gold,” which is a nickname for iron pyrite, FeS2. Which of the following physical properties do you think would help determine if the shiny nugget is really gold—appearance, melting point, density, or physical state?