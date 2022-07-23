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Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 16a
Chapter 1, Problem 16a

Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture. If a mixture, indicate whether it is homogeneous or heterogeneous: a. gasoline vapor,

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1
Identify the definitions: A pure substance has a uniform and definite composition, while a mixture contains two or more substances physically combined.
Understand the types of mixtures: Homogeneous mixtures have a uniform composition throughout, while heterogeneous mixtures have a non-uniform composition.
Consider the composition of gasoline vapor: Gasoline is a complex mixture of hydrocarbons, which are compounds made of hydrogen and carbon.
Determine the type of mixture: Since gasoline vapor is a mixture of different hydrocarbons that are evenly distributed in the vapor phase, it is a homogeneous mixture.
Conclude the classification: Gasoline vapor is a homogeneous mixture, not a pure substance.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pure Substances

A pure substance consists of a single type of particle and has a uniform composition throughout. Examples include elements like oxygen and compounds like water. Pure substances have distinct physical and chemical properties that do not change regardless of the sample size.
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Mixtures

A mixture contains two or more different substances that are physically combined but not chemically bonded. Mixtures can be classified as homogeneous, where the components are evenly distributed (like saltwater), or heterogeneous, where the components remain distinct (like a salad).
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Homogeneous vs. Heterogeneous Mixtures

Homogeneous mixtures have a consistent composition throughout, making it difficult to distinguish individual components, while heterogeneous mixtures have visibly different substances or phases. The classification affects how mixtures behave and can be separated, influencing their applications in chemistry and industry.
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Related Practice
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Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture. If a mixture, indicate whether it is homogeneous or heterogeneous: (b) sugar crystals

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