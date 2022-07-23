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Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 16c
Chapter 1, Problem 16c

Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture. If a mixture, indicate whether it is homogeneous or heterogeneous: (c) a hardboiled egg

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Identify the composition of a hardboiled egg, which includes the shell, egg white, and yolk, each consisting of different materials.
Recognize that a pure substance consists of a single type of material with a uniform and definite composition, while a mixture contains two or more different substances.
Determine that a hardboiled egg is not a pure substance because it is composed of different materials that are not chemically combined.
Assess whether the mixture is homogeneous (uniform composition throughout) or heterogeneous (composition varies throughout).
Conclude that a hardboiled egg is a heterogeneous mixture because it has visibly distinct parts (shell, white, and yolk) with different compositions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pure Substances

A pure substance consists of a single type of particle and has a uniform composition throughout. Examples include elements like oxygen and compounds like water. Pure substances have consistent properties such as boiling and melting points, which do not vary regardless of the sample size.
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Classification of Matter Example

Mixtures

Mixtures are combinations of two or more substances that retain their individual properties. They can be classified as homogeneous, where the components are evenly distributed (like saltwater), or heterogeneous, where the components are not uniformly distributed (like a salad). The properties of mixtures can vary depending on the proportions of their components.

Homogeneous vs. Heterogeneous Mixtures

Homogeneous mixtures have a uniform composition and appearance throughout, making it difficult to distinguish the individual components. In contrast, heterogeneous mixtures contain visibly different substances or phases, allowing for easy identification of the separate components. The classification of a mixture as homogeneous or heterogeneous is crucial for understanding its physical properties and behavior.
Related Practice
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Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture. If a mixture, indicate whether it is homogeneous or heterogeneous: (d) sawdust.

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Textbook Question

Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture. If a mixture, indicate whether it is homogeneous or heterogeneous: c. magnesium

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Textbook Question

Give the chemical symbol or name for the following elements, as appropriate: c. potassium

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Textbook Question

Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture. If a mixture, indicate whether it is homogeneous or heterogeneous: a. gasoline vapor,

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Textbook Question

Consider the jar of jelly beans in the photo. To get an estimate of the number of beans in the jar you weigh six beans and obtain masses of 3.15, 3.12, 2.98, 3.14, 3.02, and 3.09 g. Then you weigh the jar with all the beans in it, and obtain a mass of 2082 g. The empty jar has a mass of 653 g. Based on these data, estimate the number of beans in the jar. Justify the number of significant figures you use in your estimate.

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Textbook Question

You are hiking in the mountains and find a shiny gold nugget. It might be the element gold, or it might be “fool’s gold,” which is a nickname for iron pyrite, FeS2. Which of the following physical properties do you think would help determine if the shiny nugget is really gold—appearance, melting point, density, or physical state?

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