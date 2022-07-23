Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 48b
Chapter 1, Problem 48b

(b) The circumference of Earth through the poles is 40,008 km. Round this number to four significant figures and express it in standard exponential notation.

Verified Solution
Video transcript

Hi everyone here. We have a question telling us that the elevation of Mount Everest is 8848.86 m. And our goal here is to express this in scientific notation with two significant figures. So let's write this back out .86 m. So two significant figures means we are stopping at this eight here, so we want to move our decimal place 12 three places to the left, So that will be 8.8 times 10 to the third. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
