Chapter 1, Problem 49d
Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (d) 0.0588/0.677
Video transcript
(b) The circumference of Earth through the poles is 40,008 km. Round this number to four significant figures and express it in standard exponential notation.
Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (a) 14.3505 + 2.65
Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (c) (3.29×104)(0.2501)
Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (a) 320.5 − (6104.5/2.3)
Carry out the following operations and express the answers in exponential notation with the appropriate number of significant figures.
a. 2.791×104 + 8.76×103
b. 4.67×102 − 5.4437×104
c. (2.481×10−2 + 7.33×10−4) × (1.924×10−2 + 6.70)
d. (1.3×10−4 − 3.746×10−2)/(1.3×102 − 3.746×104)
Carry out the following operations and express the answers in exponential notation with the appropriate number of significant figures.
a. 2.791×104 + 8.76×103
b. 4.67×102 − 5.4437×104
c. (2.481×10−2 + 7.33×10−4) × (1.924×10−2 + 6.70)
d. (1.3×10−4 − 3.746×10−2)/(1.3×102 − 3.746×104)