Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 49d
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 1, Problem 49d

Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (d) 0.0588/0.677

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here. We have a question asking us to solve the problem using the correct number of significant figures In Parentheses. 43.1845, divided by 3.483. And out of parentheses divided by 0.249. So when we're doing multiplication and division, we want the least number of significant figures in this case. That is our 0.49 with three significant figures. Now let's rewrite our problem here. So we have 43 0. 45, divided by 3.483, divided by 0.249. And we're going to of course, solve what's in the parentheses first, which gives us 12 0.40, divided by 0.249. And that equals 49 0. 999. And we want three significant figures. So we're going to look at our seven here and we need to look at the right of it and nine is above five, So we will be rounding up. So our final answer will be 0.8. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(b) The circumference of Earth through the poles is 40,008 km. Round this number to four significant figures and express it in standard exponential notation.

671
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (a) 14.3505 + 2.65

549
views
Textbook Question

Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (c) (3.29×104)(0.2501)

386
views
Textbook Question

Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (a) 320.5 − (6104.5/2.3)

2
views
Textbook Question

Carry out the following operations and express the answers in exponential notation with the appropriate number of significant figures.

a. 2.791×104 + 8.76×103

b. 4.67×102 − 5.4437×104

c. (2.481×10−2 + 7.33×10−4) × (1.924×10−2 + 6.70)

d. (1.3×10−4 − 3.746×10−2)/(1.3×102 − 3.746×104)

Textbook Question

Carry out the following operations and express the answers in exponential notation with the appropriate number of significant figures.

a. 2.791×104 + 8.76×103

b. 4.67×102 − 5.4437×104

c. (2.481×10−2 + 7.33×10−4) × (1.924×10−2 + 6.70)

d. (1.3×10−4 − 3.746×10−2)/(1.3×102 − 3.746×104)