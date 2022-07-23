Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 49a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 1, Problem 49a

Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (a) 14.3505 + 2.65

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here. We have a problem asking us to use the correct number of significant figures while adding 39.391 and 21.3. So when we're adding or subtracting, we use the number with the least number of decimal places For significant figures. So in this case that is 21.3 With one decimal place. So now I'm going to rewrite our question here. 39 . Plus 21.3 And that equals 60 .691. And we need one decimal place. So we're going to look at our six here and we're going to look to the right of our six and if it is above five we're going to round up It is above five. It is a nine which makes our final answer 0.7. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Round each of the following numbers to four significant figures and express the result in standard exponential notation: (e) −0.0357202.

490
views
Textbook Question

(a) The diameter of Earth at the equator is 7926.381 mi. Round this number to three significant figures and express it in standard exponential notation.

900
views
Textbook Question

(b) The circumference of Earth through the poles is 40,008 km. Round this number to four significant figures and express it in standard exponential notation.

671
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (c) (3.29×104)(0.2501)

386
views
Textbook Question

Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (d) 0.0588/0.677

712
views
Textbook Question

Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (a) 320.5 − (6104.5/2.3)

2
views