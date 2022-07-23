Chapter 1, Problem 49a
Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (a) 14.3505 + 2.65
Round each of the following numbers to four significant figures and express the result in standard exponential notation: (e) −0.0357202.
(a) The diameter of Earth at the equator is 7926.381 mi. Round this number to three significant figures and express it in standard exponential notation.
(b) The circumference of Earth through the poles is 40,008 km. Round this number to four significant figures and express it in standard exponential notation.
Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (c) (3.29×104)(0.2501)
Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (d) 0.0588/0.677
Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (a) 320.5 − (6104.5/2.3)