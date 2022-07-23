Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (c) (3.29×104)(0.2501)
Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (a) 320.5 − (6104.5/2.3)
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Significant Figures
Order of Operations
Arithmetic Operations with Decimals
Carry out the following operations and express the answers in exponential notation with the appropriate number of significant figures.
a. 2.791×104 + 8.76×103
b. 4.67×102 − 5.4437×104
c. (2.481×10−2 + 7.33×10−4) × (1.924×10−2 + 6.70)
d. (1.3×10−4 − 3.746×10−2)/(1.3×102 − 3.746×104)
Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (a) 14.3505 + 2.65 (b) 952.72 - 73.4201
You have a graduated cylinder that contains a liquid (see photograph). Write the volume of the liquid, in milliliters, using the proper number of significant figures.
Carry out the following operations and express the answers in exponential notation with the appropriate number of significant figures.
a. 2.791×104 + 8.76×103
b. 4.67×102 − 5.4437×104
c. (2.481×10−2 + 7.33×10−4) × (1.924×10−2 + 6.70)
d. (1.3×10−4 − 3.746×10−2)/(1.3×102 − 3.746×104)
Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (d) 0.0588/0.677