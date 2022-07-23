Chapter 1, Problem 54
You have a graduated cylinder that contains a liquid (see photograph). Write the volume of the liquid, in milliliters, using the proper number of significant figures.
Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (a) 320.5 − (6104.5/2.3)
Carry out the following operations and express the answers in exponential notation with the appropriate number of significant figures.
a. 2.791×104 + 8.76×103
b. 4.67×102 − 5.4437×104
c. (2.481×10−2 + 7.33×10−4) × (1.924×10−2 + 6.70)
d. (1.3×10−4 − 3.746×10−2)/(1.3×102 − 3.746×104)
What are the conversion factors needed to convert the following? c. km to ft
Determine the appropriate conversion factors for the following: c. mi to km
Determine the appropriate conversion factors for the following: d. ft3 to L