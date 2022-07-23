Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Brown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 54
Chapter 1, Problem 54

You have a graduated cylinder that contains a liquid (see photograph). Write the volume of the liquid, in milliliters, using the proper number of significant figures.

Welcome back everyone. We need to determine the volume given in the graduated cylinder shown below following correct number of significant figures. So looking at our cylinder, we have this graduated cylinder and were given a zoomed in view of the measure of our liquid within the cylinder. And we can see that it's between Hour increments of ml and 70 ml. As to where we want to focus our reading of our meniscus. Recall that our curb, where the volume of our water stops in our graduated cylinder, is our meniscus, and this is the point at which we should read our measurement in our graduated cylinder. Now recognize that between 80 ml and 70 ml, we have a total of 10 increments of volume between And so taking the difference between 80 ml - ml divided by our total increments between these two units 10 increments. We can deduce that we have one per increment. And so to find our uncertainty in our measurement, We would take one millim divided by our total number of increments being 10 increments. And this is going to yield an uncertainty equal to a value of 0.01 ml. Now we should note that our lower meniscus can range between 75-76 ml. And sorry, this is 75. Here, note that at this point of our meniscus, which which is just below our meniscus being this line here noting five increments of volume. We have our observation that our lower meniscus Is slightly above 75 ml. So we'll slay slightly greater than 75 ml. And so we can say that therefore our volume Of our liquid in the graduated cylinder is equal to roughly 75.2 ml. Note that our measure of uncertainty contains a total of one significant figure after the decimal. And so that means that when we read our volume in our cylinder, we want to report, so we need to just make sure that our measurement here is reported to one significant figure after our decimal place. And that makes sense as to why we have a measurement of 75.2 mL. If we know our lower meniscus is just above the increment of 75 mL. And so for our final answer, we have reported our volume as 75.2 mL, which will correspond to choice, be in our multiple choice as our volume in our graduated cylinder according to the appropriate number of significant figures. So I hope that this was clear and let us know if you have any questions
