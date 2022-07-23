Chapter 1, Problem 61d
(d) When the coffee is brewed according to directions, a pound of coffee beans yields 50 cups of coffee (4 cups = 1 qt). How many kg of coffee are required to produce 200 cups of coffee?
Video transcript
(a) How many liters of wine can be held in a wine barrel whose capacity is 31 gal?
(b) The recommended adult dose of Elixophyllin®, a drug used to treat asthma, is 6 mg/kg of body mass. Calculate the dose in milligrams for a 185-lb person.
(c) If an automobile is able to travel 400 km on 47.3 L of gasoline, what is the gas mileage in miles per gallon?
(a) If an electric car is capable of going 225 km on a single charge, how many charges will it need to travel from Seattle, Washington, to San Diego, California, a distance of 1257 mi, assuming that the trip begins with a full charge?
(d) In March 1989, the Exxon Valdez ran aground and spilled 240,000 barrels of crude petroleum off the coast of Alaska. One barrel of petroleum is equal to 42 gal. How many liters of petroleum were spilled?
The density of tungsten metal is 19.35 g/cm3.
a. What is the density of tungsten in pounds per cubic foot?
b. A rectangular block of tungsten has a length of 4.00 cm, a width of 2.00 cm, and a height of 1.50 cm. Using the correct number of significant figures, what is the mass of the block in kg?