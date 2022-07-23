Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Chapter 1, Problem 62a
Chapter 1, Problem 62a

(a) If an electric car is capable of going 225 km on a single charge, how many charges will it need to travel from Seattle, Washington, to San Diego, California, a distance of 1257 mi, assuming that the trip begins with a full charge?

Verified Solution
Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us a vehicle runs 367 km on a full tank. How many full tanks doesn't need to reach 789 miles. So we're gonna start off with our 789 miles Times 1609 m Divided by one mile, times one kilometer Divided by to the 3rd m, Times one full tank Over 367 km. So our miles are canceling out. Our meters are canceling out. Our kilometers are canceling out and that equals 3.4598 full tanks. And we can't have a decimal point and a full tank of gas. So we need to round up. So we will have we will need four full tanks. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Open Question

The density of tungsten metal is 19.35 g/cm3.

a. What is the density of tungsten in pounds per cubic foot?

b. A rectangular block of tungsten has a length of 4.00 cm, a width of 2.00 cm, and a height of 1.50 cm. Using the correct number of significant figures, what is the mass of the block in kg?

